Hillary Clinton has praised President Trump. Yes you read that right, she said something nice about him.

What’s she up to?

Hillary declared on the ‘Raging Moderates’ podcast that she is pleased with the way Trump has dealt with NATO in recent months.

“I actually was encouraged by the events of the last several months. First of all, the NATO commitment by individual member states to increase their defense spending is very welcome. It’s something that prior administrations have certainly sought,” Clinton said.

Trump has pressured the other member states to boost spending from just 2 percent of their GDP to 5 percent, and made a deal for NATO to foot the bill for US weapons going to Ukraine.

“I think it’s great that we are seeing these commitments that now have to be followed through on,” Hillary stated.

‘Great’ is an interesting choice of word.

She added that “The willingness of European countries to support Ukraine, and by doing so by American weapons in order to provide them to the Ukrainians,”

Of course, she wants more weapons for Ukraine, and Trump had to do that deal.

Under the agreement, European NATO members—Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the UK, and Canada—commit to purchasing billions of dollars worth of American military equipment, including Patriot air defense systems, missiles, artillery, and ammunition.

These allies then either send the newly acquired U.S. weapons directly to Ukraine or donate their existing stockpiles to Kyiv while replenishing their own inventories with U.S. replacements.

This setup marks a shift from direct U.S. aid packages, which Trump has heavily criticized as overly burdensome on American taxpayers.

“I think all of that is a very good signal that there is beginning to be a better understanding, both by the president and the people around him, as well as by the leaders of our European allies, that there can be common ground amongst us,” Clinton further suggested.

“And the kind of dismissiveness that we saw in the first Trump administration has been replaced by a much more obvious working relationship to the good of European security, transatlantic security, and hopefully Ukrainian security. So I’m actually encouraged,” she added.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Hillary commented on Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin scheduled for today, noting “Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, could really stand up to Putin — something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity — if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

“Because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin,” Clinton added.

Trump responded to Clinton’s comments in his inimitable style.

As we highlighted earlier, Trump has announced that his meeting with Vladmir Putin on Friday was “very successful” and that a full peace deal, not merely a ceasefire, is in the works.

Trump cautioned that this is highly dependent on Ukrainian President Zelensky playing ball, but that he is ready to act as mediator between Zelensky and Putin.

Can Trump pull off what would be an historic outcome?

