The conversation started with clarity, not slogans.

At the Pentagon, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sat down with Will Cain and laid out the new doctrine guiding America’s military reset. No ambiguity, no hedging—just three objectives that define the mission.

“Three clear goals: We hammer it home every day, every speech,” he said.

“Restore the warrior ethos, rebuild the military, reestablish deterrence.”

It’s more than a strategy. It’s a cultural overhaul. Hegseth explained that the U.S. military had lost its edge, not just in equipment or posture—but in spirit.

“And the warrior ethos is simple—it’s readiness, accountability, lethality, war fighting.”

He said the distractions are over. No more identity politics, no more top-down ideology.

“None of this woke DEI, CRT, gender pronoun, green new scam stuff. That’s all out. Ideology is out.”

The new standard, he said, is performance over politics.

“Capabilities, color blind merit-based, back to basics. It really is a back to basics message.”

And that shift isn’t just theoretical—it’s already underway. Hegseth pointed to President Trump’s first term as proof that military rebuilding is possible, and promised they’re doing it again.

“President Trump did it in his first term. We’re doing it again.”

This shift isn’t just about restoring power—it’s about using it differently.

When asked what this new military doctrine really looks like, Hegseth didn’t hesitate.

“America First, meets peace through strength.”

He explained that every action taken by the military should serve one purpose: advancing the interests of the American people. That means walking away from the costly illusions of nation building.

“You’re in the utopian or globalist or naive in your views of remaking human nature, or nation building,” he said. “These globalist ideas that you’re going to change an entire society through military intervention.”

He wasn’t speaking abstractly. He lived through it—in Iraq, in Afghanistan—and watched the fallout firsthand.

“We’ve seen that movie before. We’re not doing it again.”

Then came the contrast with the current administration. Hegseth described the recent Houthi conflict as a test of American resolve, one Biden failed.

“The president said freedom of navigation is a core national interest. American ships do not get shot at without consequence. Joe Biden let that happen. That’s weakness on the world stage. That stops.”

This time, he said, the focus is narrower—but sharper. No more chasing foreign regime changes while America’s actual security priorities go ignored.

“If we spend all of our time and effort investing in some sort of regime change war in Yemen, we’re not focusing on the core interest.”

With Trump back in charge, the goal is clear—and the mission isn’t drifting.

“Time and time again we’re focusing on what matters most in advancing American interests with President Trump charting the course.”

That vision is resonating with the next generation of warriors.

Hegseth shared what’s happening behind the scenes at recruitment centers across the country. The spike in enlistments isn’t just a bump—it’s a wave.

But it’s who’s showing up that matters most.

He called them “the best of America.”

Young men and women, he said, aren’t looking for comfort. They’re looking for a challenge—and for something real.

“Everybody wants to be pushed. They want a challenge, purpose. They don't want to say join the military where it's nice and easy on you. No! How far can I go? Can I excel? Can I meet the standard? Can I be excellent?”

As the political noise fades, the mission itself becomes the draw.

“If they want woke garbage, they can go to college,” he said bluntly.

But if they want meaning, discipline, and purpose—there’s a place for them.

“If they want to train to be a warrior and part of something bigger than themselves… join the U.S. Military. Be a part of it.”

And the numbers back it up. Hegseth described a surge that started the moment Trump returned to power—and hasn’t let up.

“It literally starts at election day for President Trump and the inauguration and what we’ve been building. It’s been a surge.”

“We can barely keep up with the amount of people that want to join the U.S. Military. Which is about the biggest vote of confidence I could conceive of.”

But the most urgent question came at the end.

Will Cain asked what millions of Americans have been wondering since the collapse in Kabul:

When will there be accountability for the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Hegseth didn’t flinch. Accountability is coming.

“Great question! We’re all over it in our office.”

Then came the moment that changed the tone of the entire conversation.

“In fact, we’ll have an announcement I believe tomorrow. If not later today, tomorrow or Wednesday on the developments of our task force.”

According to Hegseth, the investigation is active and already turning up answers. But the damage runs deep—and some of it is still classified.

“We’re moving, we’re finding, we’re investigating. It’s going to take a little bit of time. Because there’s a lot of things that need to be uncovered, classified aspects.”

Still, he made one thing clear: the clock is ticking on those who got away with it.

“We’ve found the right people to be involved.”

And for those still waiting on justice, he delivered this:

“So more to come on that. It may take into 2026—to really uncover everything, but there will be accountability.”

“We’re committed to it. We will not leave a single stone unturned.”

The Pentagon has changed. The priorities are shifting.

And the people responsible for one of the most humiliating chapters in American military history—may finally have to answer for it.