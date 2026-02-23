This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

The family of 12-year-old Kylie Smith, brutally murdered in the Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia mass shooting by a transgender lunatic on February 10, has been forced to cancel her funeral due to credible death threats.

The threats appear to stem from the transgender community and its supporters.

The shooting left eight dead and 25 injured.

The shooter, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a biological male living as a “woman,” died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Smith was a vibrant young girl who loved art, anime, and figure skating, with aspirations to attend art school in Toronto. She was one of six victims killed at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, alongside fellow 12-year-olds Abel Mwansa, Zoey Benoit, and her close friend Ticaria Lampert, 13-year-old Ezekiel Schofield, and 39-year-old teacher Shannda Aviugana-Durand.

The rampage began when Rootselaar killed his own mother and half-brother at home before targeting the school.

Police had visited Van Rootselaar’s home multiple times prior due to mental health issues, and reports reveal the shooter discussed violent scenarios with AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

The death threats against Kylie’s family, and her parents, Lance Younge and Jenny Geary, have surfaced both online and locally, leading the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to investigate.

“The RCMP is aware of threats that have circulated online and within the community and we can confirm that an investigation is under way. A safety plan is in place for the individual(s) and community as the investigation continues,” the RCMP said in a statement.

In a heart-wrenching statement shared via the Tumbler Ridge Chamber of Commerce, Kylie’s father said:

“We are SO SORRY we had to cancel Kylie’s service today. We saw how hard everyone was working on it… From what we are hearing, we are at least the third family of the deceased to be harassed or threatened by people from their past since this awful tragedy took place.”

“We saw how beautiful the space was looking. So many people were working tirelessly to make the most lovely service for our girl. The caterers, the businesses that were closing out of respect, the people who took time off work, we are so sorry. We couldn’t risk any more violence in this amazing town.”

The statement concluded, “Mostly, we are sorry to you Kylie. Our girl. This was supposed to be your day. I promise we will give you the most lovely, beautiful event when the time is right. We love you so much and will do right by you. I promise.”

The RCMP has implemented a safety plan, relocating the family to a secure location, and confirmed that multiple families are facing similar harassment.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

