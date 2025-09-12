This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

In a tense exchange on the Tucker Carlson Show, Carlson grilled OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the shocking death of whistleblower Suchir Balaji, an AI researcher whose explosive allegations of copyright violations had rocked the tech giant.

Balaji, an Indian-American AI researcher who had worked at the forefront of artificial intelligence development, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in November 2024, just weeks after blowing the whistle on OpenAI's alleged copyright violations in their AI training processes.

The medical examiner ruled it a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, with no evidence of foul play discovered at the scene. Yet Balaji's grieving family, backed by prominent public figures and growing public scrutiny, is demanding a full FBI investigation, alleging murder and a systematic cover-up designed to silence a dangerous whistleblower.

Carlson kicked off the explosive exchange by zeroing in on Balaji's whistleblower claims and his sudden, mysterious demise that has left many questions unanswered. "So you've had complaints from one programmer who said you guys were basically stealing people's stuff and not paying them, and then he wound up murdered. What was that?" Carlson pressed, his tone dripping with skepticism and barely concealed accusation.

Altman, visibly rattled and clearly uncomfortable under the intense scrutiny, pushed back defensively, insisting, "Also a great tragedy. He committed suicide." The OpenAI CEO then claimed that Balaji was a long-time employee and personal friend whose death had deeply affected him, adding, "I was really shaken by this tragedy."

"It looks like a suicide to me," he added, attempting to maintain his composure despite the pointed line of questioning.

Yet, Carlson wasn't buying it for a second, his journalistic instincts clearly telling him there was more to this story than met the eye.

The host laid out what he called "troubling details" that scream cover-up to anyone willing to look beyond the official narrative. "There were signs of a struggle, of course. The surveillance camera, the wires had been cut. He had just ordered takeout food, come back from a vacation with his friends on Catalina Island. No indication at all that he was suicidal," Carlson fired off in rapid succession, each detail seeming to contradict the official story.

When Altman reiterated the suicide narrative, pointing out that the gun was one Balaji had purchased himself, Carlson doubled down with characteristic boldness, declaring without hesitation, "He was definitely murdered, I think."

The host pressed further with relentless determination, citing disturbing evidence including blood found in two separate rooms and a mysterious wig that wasn't his, demanding to know with mounting intensity, "Why does it look like a suicide?"

Altman, clearly on edge and growing increasingly defensive as the interview progressed, shot back with obvious frustration, "You understand how this sounds like an accusation?" The pressure of the moment seemed to be getting to the typically composed tech executive as he added, "I haven't done too many interviews where I've been accused of murder," his discomfort palpable in his voice and body language.

Carlson kept hammering away at the inconsistencies in the official story, questioning how authorities could dismiss such glaring red flags with what appeared to be willful blindness. "I don't understand how the authorities could just kind of dismiss that as a suicide. I think it's weird," the host said, his tone suggesting deeper suspicions about potential corruption or incompetence in the investigation.

Altman stuck to his story with determined persistence, claiming he'd reviewed the case extensively and believed the evidence pointed conclusively to suicide rather than foul play. But Carlson's relentless questioning and presentation of contradictory evidence left lingering doubts about whether OpenAI and the authorities are hiding something far more sinister than they're willing to admit.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who is currently suing Sam Altman and OpenAI for allegedly breaching their nonprofit, open-source founding agreement by prioritizing profits through a lucrative Microsoft partnership, chimed in with his own explosive allegation, claiming that Balaji was "murdered."

