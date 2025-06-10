This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Adan Salazar

A U.S. Army video detailing preparations for an upcoming celebration was pulled after viewers spotted a message calling for the hanging deaths of Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.

In the now-deleted video posted Saturday to the official U.S. Army X account, titled, “Prepping for our 250th Birthday parade,” graffiti scrawled on a military flatbed railcar transporting Abrams tanks stated, “Hang Fauci & Bill Gates.”

The graffiti is viewable below at 0:13.

“We removed the post once notified of graffiti on the train that didn’t align with Army values,” Army spokesman Steve Warren said, adding, “We are excited to celebrate 250 years of service to the nation next week.”

#ad: Don’t wait for permission to protect your health.

Skip the corporate giants and buy directly from the ranch.

Rancher-Direct beef has:

🚫 No mRNA

🚫 No GMOs

🚫 No antibiotics

✅ 100% grass-fed

✅ Raised by real American ranchers

Get Your Beef Now

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has faced heavy criticism over his role in the COVID-19 pandemic, from his ties to gain-of-function research to his promotion of the deadly experimental mRNA jabs and more.

Similarly, billionaire eugenicist Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose ex-wife Melinda admitted she left him over his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been slammed over his promotion of vaccinations, which many perceive as a covert population control scheme.

The footage comes as the military prepares for the Grand Military Parade on June 14th marking 250 years since the nation’s founding.

Copyright 2025 Infowars

Share