This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Greg Gutfeld delivered one of the most savage and unapologetic monologues of his career—ripping the radical Left to shreds following the shocking storming of a church in Minnesota by far-left activists.

While the corporate media rushed to downplay or justify the desecration of a house of worship, Gutfeld did what no one else on television was willing to do: tell the truth.

Appearing on Fox News’ The Five, Gutfeld dismantled the Left’s narrative piece by piece, exposing what he described as a dangerous and hollow ideology driven not by compassion but by “suicidal empathy” and rescue delusions.

Gutfeld pointed out the staggering hypocrisy on display.

The same activists who invented “safe spaces” were now violently violating them, storming a church, frightening children, and harassing pastors.

These are the same people who call conservatives “fascists,” Gutfeld noted while behaving like authoritarian enforcers themselves.

They claim to defend women, yet defend men who abuse women.

They accuse others of hate, while hunting political enemies.

They preach tolerance, while terrorizing families at worship.

Perhaps the most damning question raised by Gutfeld was also the simplest:

Why weren’t the police there?

In every other high-risk protest scenario — Antifa vs. Proud Boys, Hamas supporters vs. Jewish students, pro-life activists vs. feminists — law enforcement separates opposing groups to prevent violence.

But not here.

Gutfeld suggested this was no accident.

The chaos, he argued, was allowed even encouraged to create a spectacle and advance a political storyline of “protesters versus persecutors,” no matter how dishonest that framing may be.

Gutfeld saved his most profound critique for the end.

These “rescue fantasies,” he explained, exist because leftist culture has stripped women and men of real, meaningful roles and replaced them with performative outrage.

Motherhood. Teaching. Community leadership. Service. Work. Faith.

All of it replaced with screaming at cops and livestreaming moral tantrums.

“Your life is meaningless unless you’re out there screaming in a cop’s face.”

He contrasted this with the rise of “Internet dads,” figures who encourage young men to find purpose through responsibility and discipline, and asked the obvious question: Where is the Internet mom?

Where are the women willing to guide younger women away from this spiritual void and back toward meaning?

Instead, these activists end up exactly where their ideology leads them: in a church, screaming at people, empty of purpose and overflowing with rage.

Greg Gutfeld:

This isn’t about immigration. It isn’t about ICE. It isn’t about Trump. It is about suicidal empathy that is driven by a rescue fantasy. You have all of these young, middle-aged women going out there because they have some emptiness in them, going out there in this rescue delusion—helping people they don’t know, strangers who are guilty of crimes. How can you defend that? This is not protesters going to a church. That is a mob. The people that invented the phrase “safe spaces” are breaking it, frightening kids. These are the people that call us fascists, and they’re hunting people. These are the people that claim to defend women, and yet are defending men who abuse women. These are the people that call us homophobic, and yet they want to out ICE guys for using—I don’t know—gay sex apps. Let’s be honest here. Fry’s a pussy. He’s scared of these people, or else he would stand up for it, calling it love. There’s no such thing as a mob with love. Imagine showing this tape to Don Lemon 10 years ago—15 years ago—and saying, “Is this where you saw yourself, Lemon? Crashing a church service? Scaring kids? Attacking a pastor? Was this your hope and dream—to do this?” Radicalization is gradual. Black Lives Matter is now Bad Guys Matter. Now you’ll defend anything. You’re defending rapists. These are the people you’re defending. On what basis did I get to rapists? You had your chance. You brought this up. Where are the police? When you have Hamas supporters and Jewish students, police make the separation. Antifa, Proud Boys—police make the separation. Pro-life activists and feminists—police make the separation. Somehow, that separation is not even here, even when the leaders are framing this as protesters versus persecutors, because that’s part of this fantasy world that you live in. And yet they decide they don’t need cops to separate it. The ICE agents aren’t supposed to deal with that. That’s what the police do. You’ve got to ask yourself: why aren’t the police there? Because it’s a deliberate thing to create this. It’s a spectacle. Then I’ll finish: this is not an isolated thing. These rescue fantasies exist because the real power of women—which is in the roles of community, whether it’s wife, mother, work, teaching—that stuff has been marginalized by our modern leftist culture and has to be replaced by activism. Your life is meaningless unless you’re out there screaming in a cop’s face. You have all these sad people out there, this liberation role-playing, and you’re egging it on. You should not be egging this on, Jessica. This is a time for brave women. We saw the rise of the “Internet dad,” whether it was Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson, Mike Rowe, Scott Adams, Joe Rogan—people who decided to help young men find meaning in life, whether through service, hard work, or constructive activities. Where is the Internet mom? The women who step up and show younger women a way out of this spiritual dead end—because it is a spiritual dead end—and how apt it is that they end up in a church screaming at people. This activism doesn’t produce anything but suffering because it replaces what is truly meaningful in people’s lives. That’s what I meant about the backdrop. It is not about good. It is not about the police officer. It’s about how we got here and why we’ve talked about this over and over again—whether it was George Floyd, whether it was ICE, whether it was the border guard with the whip. It’s all the same. It’s a desire to be part of this rescue fantasy because your life’s so freaking empty.

WATCH:

