This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

As we highlighted yesterday, a bizarre accident caused a Mexican Naval vessel to hit the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge while crowds looked on from a pier and traffic drove overhead on the bridge.

Scores of Mexican naval cadets were standing on the masts and rigging of the Cuauhtémoc training ship, as part of a ceremonial tradition during the ship’s departure from New York Harbor.

On tall ships like the Cuauhtémoc, it is customary for sailors, especially cadets, to climb the masts and stand on the yardarms (horizontal beams) when entering or leaving a port. This practice, known as “manning the yards,” serves both ceremonial and training purposes.

It showcases naval discipline, honors the host port, and allows cadets to demonstrate their skills in managing sails and rigging, which are integral to their training on such vessels.

The ship was in New York as part of a global goodwill tour, and the cadets were positioned aloft to perform this traditional display for spectators.

The ship reportedly lost power, causing it to drift under the bridge which was too low for it, resulting in the masts holding the sails snapping and sending cadets, and debris flying.

Many were caught up in the ropes and their own harnesses, left dangling with serious injuries, with two of them tragically dying.

The NTSB announced an immediate investigation to find out what went wrong.

Chuck Schumer, however, wasted no time in attempting to politicize the tragic accident.

Taking to X, the Senate Minority Leader insinuated that the Trump Administration is to blame.

AD: While normies flock to Ozempic, many in the wellness space are turning to something nicknamed “Natural Ozempic.”

That term refers to berberine, a plant compound being studied for its potential effects on metabolism and blood sugar support.

Berberine is not a substitute for Ozempic or any prescription drug—but it has been researched for its ability to support healthy glucose metabolism and may help with modest weight management.

These benefits likely stem from its effects on metabolism and insulin sensitivity, similar to how GLP-1 drugs work.

If you’re curious, check out the cleanest formula on the market at GlobalHealing.com.

Try Berberine today and use code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Berberine Today

DISCLOSURE: This ad contains affiliate links. I may earn a small commission if you purchase through them, at no extra cost to you.

It reads…

“With the Brooklyn Bridge strike last night: I’m fighting for answers about whether Trump and DOGE have impacted water traffic control. We know they’ve been meddling with U.S. Coast Guard staffing. Trump relieved Admiral Linda Fagan as Commandant of the USCG, and that position is still vacant. And the hiring freeze has limited the ability for the USCG to staff up the Vehicle Traffic Service, that’s their traffic control operation that acts like Air Traffic Control but on water. We need action for our national security, infrastructure protection, and public safety.”

TDS addled Democrats will blame Trump for anything.

Homeland Security responded to the allegations, noting they are entirely false.

It reads…

“Minority Leader Schumer’s accusations that a hiring freeze led to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Vessel Traffic Services not being adequately staffed are FALSE. The US Coast Guard has been fully supported and been exempt from hiring freezes. Additionally, this incident had nothing to do with Vessel Traffic Services— when a ship loses propulsion in a high current area, the vessel needs to engage all capabilities to stop and ideally tugs are nearby to support. We encourage Minority Leader Schumer to get his facts straight before he misleads the American people.”

The backlash against Schumer was swift:

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share