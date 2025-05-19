The Vigilant Fox

Matt Benacci
1h

These tall ships are living, working works of art. Time machines, in a way. The USCG maintains it's own version of the Cuahtemoc, the USCGC Eagle, which was basically a spoil of war following World War II. It used to be the Horst Wessel, and in certain nooks and crannies of the ship one can still find 'fingerprints' and symbology from its time in the German Fleet. It is operated in almost identical fashion to the Cuahtemoc, sailing all over the world, teaching young US Coast Guard sailors everything from celestial navigation to "how to conduct oneself properly in a foreign port."

There's a great anecdote about some young US Sailor aboard the aircraft carrier USS Independence, years ago, crossing paths with the Italian tall ship the "Amerigo Vespucci." Story goes he flashed over a message in morse code asking "What are you?" They flashed a reply back about their designation and name. The sailor responded, "You're the most beautiful ship in the world."

He was not lying. The Vespucci is a sight to see, even when surrounded by other tall ships. The Cuahtemoc, the Eagle, and others that are still sailing are all floating reminders of a global heritage. Very lucky that they will probably be able to repair the Cuahtemoc.

