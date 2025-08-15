This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

In the wake of President Trump taking the decision to crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital, angry leftists are planning to counter strike by… banging spoons on saucepans.

Some might say they’re responding in the only way they know how.

By making a load of noise without achieving anything.

Yeah, neighbours are not going to come outside and politely ask why their kids are being woken up.

Or why they’ve been disturbed from their slumber.

Not in D.C.

Trump must be terrified of this devastating opposition ploy.

He’s surely reconsidering deployment of the National Guard.

Where do they get these stupid ideas?

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you

Ah. From their stupid leaders.

During the pandemic, British people were subjected to a similar pathetic display every week by people who didn’t have the mental strength to face up to the reality of being unnecessarily locked up by politicians and elites who hate them.

There is a simple answer to that question.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share