This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Greg Gutfeld returned to The Five today after a few days off and was spitting fire right out of the gate.

The very first issue that the panel discussed was the shooting in Minnesota this week by a young man who believed he was female, or at least wanted to live that way.

Gutfeld tore into Democrats and the media for encouraging these delusions and for hiding the shooter’s identity when it was politically inconvenient for them.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

GREG GUTFELD: This is why none of these a-holes can lecture anyone on compassion. The most compassionate people on this planet are trying to stop the trans delusion. The least compassionate are the people in the media, academia, and politicians who enable this hysteria of horror. What is so glaring about the trans cult: apparently your identity is the only thing that matters—until you do something awful. Then it’s the least important variable. Then you look at everything else. You talk about guns. But suddenly, we can’t talk about that. What was it? The other trans shooter where they actually hid her identity? In this manifesto that this creep wrote, he said he was tired of being trans, and that he had wished he had never brainwashed himself. What more do you need—straight from the monster’s mouth? Politicians, activists, teachers—you built this. You could have listened to the warnings. We were talking about this on the show for years. You amplified the hysterical—hysterical, literally hysterical—phenomenon that was going no place good. You created a poisonous program that twisted young minds for destruction. It’s a nihilistic place to be, when you deny biology and they have nowhere to go. So all of these media arguments—what you are seeing there among those people—it is to escape their own culpability and the reality they created.

Watch the whole thing below:

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Spot on as usual. Maybe it’s time to have one of those ‘national conversations’ the Democrats are always talking about.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share