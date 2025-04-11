This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kristinn Taylor

Pituffik Space Base commander Space Force Col. Susannah (Susan) Meyers was relieved of command Thursday after a report by Military.com that she had sent a base-wide email to personnel at the Greenland base after a recent visit by Vice President J.D. Vance distancing herself from President Trump’s national security policy on Greenland.

Meyers had assumed command last July of the 821st Space Base Group at Pituffik.

Space Force Col. Susan Meyers assumes command of 821st Space Base Group and Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, Defense Dept. photo via Facebook, July 18, 2024.

U.S. Space Force Col. Susan Meyers, 821st Space Base Group commander, left, greets Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, March 28, 2025. Vance was the first vice president to visit the remote base, where he received an in-depth brief of the missions and importance to national defense. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell posted the announcement by Space Force of Meyers being relieved of command within hours of the report by Military.com.

Parnell: “Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.”

Space Force:

Published April 10, 2025

By Space Operations Command Public Affairs

Pituffik Space Base, Greenland — Colonel Susannah Meyers, commander of Pituffik Space Base was removed from command by Colonel Kenneth Klock, commander of Space Base Delta 1, on April 10, 2025 for loss of confidence in her ability to lead. Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties. Colonel Shawn Lee has assumed command.

Excerpt from the Military.com report on Meyers’ email:

Col. Susan Meyers, the commander of the 821st Space Base Group who also oversees the Pentagon’s northernmost military base, sent a March 31 message to all personnel at Pituffik seemingly aimed at generating unity among the airmen and Guardians, as well as the Canadians, Danes and Greenlanders who work there, following Vance’s appearance. She wrote that she “spent the weekend thinking about Friday’s visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.” “I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers wrote in the email, which was communicated to Military.com. …”I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly — together,” Meyers’ email message to the base read. …Department of Defense Chief of Staff Joe Kasper told Military.com in an emailed statement that “civilian control of the military is a bedrock principle of our armed forces. Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Defense Department.”

The quick firing of Meyers follows the firing of another senior officer, Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, who was relieved of her post as U.S. Military Representative to the NATO Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium earlier this week, reportedly over not hanging portraits of the new civilian leadership, President Trump, Vice President Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

