Great Reset Next Phase: Replacing Humans (Part 2) | Daily Pulse
The replacement of humans has always been the goal. Now it’s actually starting to happen.
The replacement of humans has always been the goal.
Now it’s actually starting to happen.
For years, insiders tried to warn us—engineers, whistleblowers, entire teams inside the biggest tech companies in the world. They saw where AI was heading… and what it was becoming.
They were ignored, dismissed, written off as overreacting.
Maria Zeee lays out a pattern that’s getting harder to ignore—where technology once sold as progress is now being used for surveillance, automated warfare, and the systematic replacement of human labor at scale.
And the most unsettling part?
This isn’t a glimpse of the future. It’s already happening.
Tonight is Part 2 of our Great Reset: Next Phase series—and what we’re about to show you makes one thing clear: this next phase isn’t coming, it’s already underway.
Before any major crisis, there are always voices trying to sound the alarm. They get dismissed, labeled as overreacting, written off as “panicans” or worse.
But this time, those warnings didn’t fade away. They came true.
The people closest to this technology saw exactly where this was heading—and now we’re watching it unfold in real time.
Tomorrow night, we’ll focus on solutions. But today, we need to face something far more immediate: what the world looks like if no one steps in to change course.
The risks surrounding AI were never hidden—they were identified early by the very people building the systems.
Engineers and employees inside major tech companies raised clear, repeated concerns about how these tools could be used for surveillance and warfare. They understood something fundamental: once the capability exists, control becomes secondary. Infrastructure drives expansion.
Even when leadership promises restraint, the incentives push in the opposite direction.
In 2018, thousands of Google employees signed a letter opposing military AI projects, warning: “We believe that Google should not be in the business of war.”
That warning points to a deeper reality. AI doesn’t stay confined to its original purpose. Once integrated into defense pipelines, it becomes adaptable, scalable, and increasingly difficult to contain. Years later, whistleblower allegations suggest the exact scenarios employees feared are no longer hypothetical.
The pattern is hard to ignore—internal resistance, public reassurance, then quiet escalation. The people closest to the technology saw where this was heading.
And even they couldn’t stop it.
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What’s now being deployed shows just how far things have already progressed.
Systems are emerging that compress the entire process of modern warfare into a single interface—data flows in, targets are identified, options are generated, and actions are executed in one continuous loop.
In a live demo of Palantir’s AI-powered targeting system, a presenter explained how quickly a target can be identified and moved into action: “Left click, right click, left click, magically it becomes a detection.”
That level of simplicity isn’t just convenience—it’s a transformation. Layers of human friction are stripped away, and decisions that once required coordination, deliberation, and time are now reduced to near-instant workflows. The process moves from detection to action with minimal interruption, described as “closing a kill chain.”
As efficiency increases, human involvement shrinks. The operator becomes more distant from the outcome, while the system grows faster, more scalable, and more autonomous.
And once that capability exists, it doesn’t stay contained to one battlefield or one context.
It becomes the model.
The intersection of AI and biotechnology introduces a different category of risk—one that is harder to predict and far more difficult to control.
The concern isn’t just misuse. It’s speed. It’s autonomy.
Describing a near-future scenario where AI systems could run entire lab experiments without human oversight, a defense expert warned: “You could be in a lab… and have a system do everything autonomously.”
That possibility removes one of the last constraints on complex research: time and human oversight. Autonomous systems could accelerate experimentation beyond what existing safeguards were designed to handle, and when those systems operate on biological materials, the consequences become far more serious.
The deeper issue is alignment. AI systems don’t “understand” outcomes—they optimize toward goals. If those goals are flawed, incomplete, or narrowly defined, the system can produce harmful results while still functioning exactly as intended.
As decision-making shifts into these systems, human judgment becomes secondary and intervention becomes harder.
At that point, the challenge isn’t just building the technology.
It’s ensuring it behaves in ways that remain aligned with human values—something that becomes more difficult as systems grow more capable and more independent.
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The economic impact is unfolding rapidly across multiple industries at once.
Companies aren’t slowly adopting AI—they’re restructuring around it. Entire divisions are being cut, tens of thousands of jobs eliminated in months, even as revenues climb and stock prices rise.
The pattern is clear: invest heavily in AI, reduce human labor, and get rewarded for it.
Across major firms, this isn’t just cost-cutting—it’s a shift in how companies operate. Automation lowers costs, markets reward efficiency, and once that cycle begins, it spreads quickly.
In a recent interview, an AI industry executive warned how quickly white-collar work could disappear: “Most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months.”
What many assumed would take decades is now being compressed into months. White-collar roles—long considered stable—are suddenly exposed, and as this scales across industries, the impact goes far beyond employment. It reaches economic stability, workforce identity, and long-term planning.
There may be areas of resilience, especially in hands-on, physical work, but even those come under pressure to adapt.
The bigger picture is acceleration—not a slow evolution, but a rapid restructuring happening across systems at the same time.
And when technological capability, economic incentive, and institutional momentum all move in the same direction, the pace of change doesn’t just increase.
It compounds.
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We want to thank you for watching Part 2 of our Great Reset: Next Phase series (see Part 1 here) and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.
Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.
We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.
BAN AI OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Unsafe vaccines, AI, product liability protection and human extinction
https://vinuarumugham.substack.com/p/unsafe-vaccines-ai-product-liability