This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

Police body camera footage from the University of Central Florida last year is blowing up on the internet due to the absurdity police had to deal with from a so-called transgender student.

The now viral incident occurred in February 2025 but has resurfaced.

An officer, seen in the video below, walks into a campus building, where he encounters a blue-haired student, who has been identified as 27-year-old Jarrett Vick. “Why do you let those kids get away with this? They are not supposed to be here,” Vick screams at the officer, sparking the incident.

The cop, who said he was on campus for a stolen vehicle investigation, then threatened to put him in cuffs and take him to a Baker Act facility for psychiatric hold, and Vick said, “f*cking try it.”

The officer then called for backup to deal with the unhinged student, and upon saying over the radio, “he’s having a breakdown,” things escalated with Vick screaming, “She! She! Just say the right pronouns!”

“What’d you say?” the officer responded as he pulled out a can of mace and started chasing Vick around the room.

Eventually, a second officer arrived, and the police placed Vick, who forcefully resisted and appeared to attack officers, under arrest.

During the nearly four-minute struggle, Vick continued resisting until he was ultimately tased and thrown to the ground. He still refused to give the officers his other hand as they tried to cuff him.

After getting him into the police car, the police are seen debriefing and noting that Vick threw punches and kicks at the officers while resisting. They further discussed using the Baker Act against him, which would allow them to involuntarily commit him. “He’s gonna need some care,” an officer said. “He’s gonna need some care. There’s something wrong, and he definitely can’t be with the gen pop. They will destroy him.”

The police body camera footage was published by Inside The Blue TV.

WATCH:

According to the New York Post, the suspect faced multiple charges and was listed as a male in arrest records. He told the Post that he was “f–king harassed by the cops.”

More from the Post:

Approached by The Post, Vick said that he was being “f–king harassed by the cops,” and blamed them for him now “being harassed by the media.” Vick pleaded not guilty on all three charges, and his last court appearance was dated Jan. 16, although the cases were marked as closed according to Orange County records. A mugshot showing Vick without the blue wig also appears in Orange County court records.

Mugshot of 27-year-old Jarrett Vick (via the New York Post)

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