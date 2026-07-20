The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

And is anyone surprised at this?

Instead of treating gender dysphoria, we encourage this behavior, and by doing so suffer the consequences (violence, assassinations, etc.).

Alas, there seem to be no adults left in the room.

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