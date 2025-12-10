This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Federal authorities are investigating the death of a 15-year-old West Virginia boy as part of a broader examination into sextortion networks that have increasingly targeted American teenagers, resulting in what experts describe as a national crisis of online predation, the New York Post reported.

Bryce Tate, a student at Nitro High School in Cross Lanes, was discovered dead in his home on November 6 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The tragedy unfolded roughly three hours after he began communicating with someone who contacted him via text message around 4:30 p.m.

His father, Adam Tate, has concluded that his son fell victim to a sophisticated extortion operation. Details shared with the Post indicate that the scheme began with photographs that were not artificially generated but rather appeared to show an actual girl who had previously been victimized herself.

Such schemes follow a well-established pattern, where criminals solicit explicit images from their targets, then threaten to share those images with the victim’s social circle unless a ransom is paid.

The extortionists demanded $500 from Bryce, according to his father.

“My son had 30 freaking dollars and he’s like, ‘Sir, I’ll give you my last $30.’ And these cowards wouldn’t take it,” Tate told The Post.

The scammers appear to have done their homework, compiling detailed information about the teenager’s daily life to create a convincing facade.

“They acted like a local 17-year-old girl. They knew which gym he worked out at, they knew a couple of his best friends and name-dropped them. They knew he played basketball for Nitro High School,” Tate explained. “They built his trust to where he believed that this was truly somebody in this area.”

Tate also rejects the characterization of his son’s death as simply a suicide.

“They say it’s suicide, but in my book it is 100% murder,” he said. “They’re godless demons, in my opinion. Just cowards, awful individuals, worse than criminals.”

During the last 20 minutes of his life, Bryce was bombarded with roughly 120 messages. Law enforcement officials explained to his father that this tactic creates “tunnel vision to where you can’t set your phone down,” trapping victims in a spiral of panic and fear.

Bradford Arick, a public affairs specialist with the FBI, told The Post that “The FBI has seen a huge increase in the number of sextortion cases involving children and teens being threatened and coerced into sending explicit images online.”

According to a representative from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who spoke with the Post, the organization logged more than 33,000 sextortion reports involving children in 2024 alone. The first half of 2025 has seen comparable numbers.

While the FBI would not discuss the particulars of Bryce’s case, citing an active investigation, the messages he received bear the hallmarks of a criminal enterprise known as 764—an international operation with tentacles reaching into Russia, Europe, Africa and the United States.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice announced indictments against five individuals in the United States connected to Greggy’s Cult, a 764 affiliate. Among those charged was an active-duty member of the Navy.

The FBI previously characterized 764 as a “violent online network that seeks to destroy civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, which often include minors.”

In April, Attorney General Pam Bondi minced no words in describing the organization, calling it “one of the most heinous online child exploitation enterprises we have ever encountered — a network built on terror, abuse and the deliberate targeting of children.”

