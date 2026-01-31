STORY #1 - A new bill just hit the Arizona legislature that would classify mRNA injections as bioweapons—triggering terrorism charges and life in prison for anyone who manufactures or distributes them.

And it doesn’t stop at COVID shots. The bill targets next-gen gene therapies, rewrites criminal law, and demands action on a scale the federal government has refused to even consider.

Introduced by Rep. Rachel Jones Keshel, the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act” (HB 2974) redefines modified mRNA as a biological agent and weapon of mass destruction. Under the bill, producing, distributing, or even possessing these products becomes a Class 2 felony. No exemptions.

If someone dies, it can be treated as terrorism, carrying a potential life sentence.

Officials who refuse to act face criminal charges. Citizens gain the power to sue the state for failing to enforce.

It’s the most aggressive anti-mRNA legislation in America.

If your loved one was harmed by these shots, this bill could be the first step toward justice. Is your state next?

Don’t miss Maria’s report.

STORY #2 - Ghislaine Maxwell says 25 Epstein accomplices cut secret deals with victims, and not one has been brought to justice.

According to Maxwell, the DOJ helped hide their names while she took the fall—shielding powerful co-conspirators the public was never supposed to know about.

In a new court filing, she alleges prosecutors and plaintiffs’ lawyers colluded to strike secret settlements with 25 men and keep them off the witness stand. She also says four men named in Epstein’s indictment and non-prosecution agreement were quietly protected from charges.

This “new evidence” surfaced after her meeting with the DOJ—the same agency now under fire for violating the Epstein Transparency Act.

And now Trump has tapped Kevin Warsh—son-in-law of alleged Epstein associate Ronald Lauder—to lead the Fed?

How many names are still being protected? And how high does the rot go?

Watch Maria’s full report.

STORY #3 - Americans’ colons are literally exploding—and the weight-loss shots backed by Trump and RFK Jr. are at the center of it all.

People were told these drugs could “make America healthy again.” Instead, they’ve triggered blindness, brain damage, and sudden internal ruptures—fueling over 4,400 lawsuits and counting.

The allegations are devastating: colon explosions, stomach paralysis, nonstop vomiting, sepsis, gallbladder failure, permanent neurological damage—even total blindness. One plaintiff said her colon “literally blew up” while driving her granddaughter home from softball. Another was given just 60 days to live after Mounjaro wrecked her brain. These weren’t rare events—they weren’t listed at all.

Court records reveal 75% of plaintiffs suffered stomach paralysis. Nearly 1 in 5 experienced full bowel shutdown. Some required emergency surgery to remove gangrenous tissue.

Yet drug makers deny responsibility. The government is expanding coverage. And corporate media keeps selling the fantasy.

If this is what “healthy again” looks like… what comes next?

Watch the full report and tell us what you think.

