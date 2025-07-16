This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

While President Trump continues to insist that the "Epstein List" of elites who partook in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring is nothing more than a Democrat hoax, Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is 'ready' to spill the beans.

According to the Daily Mail, "Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story," adding "No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."

Maxwell argues she should have been protected from prosecution as part of a Non Prosecution Agreement made by Epstein - her former lover and boss - in 2007 when he agreed to plead guilty to two minor charges of prostitution in a 'sweetheart deal' which saw him spend little time behind bars. And now, controversy continues to rage over the Department of Justice's statement that there is no Epstein 'client list' and the release of videos from inside New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center which the DOJ says proves he committed suicide in 2019 while being held in jail on sex trafficking charges. -Daily Mail

As PJ Media's Matt Margolis opines; If Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to testify, how Congress handles it will speak volumes. The Epstein scandal isn’t just another controversy—it’s a litmus test for whether truth still has a place in American politics. If our elected leaders choose to look the other way, they’ve forfeited any moral claim to the power they hold. The Biden administration was happy to bury it, hoping the story would fade. But Trump made it clear on the campaign trail: he wants the truth exposed, and so does the MAGA movement.

Trump Slams 'Past Supporters'

On Wednesday, President Trump tripled down on his claim that the so-called Epstein List is nothing more than a Democrat hoax.

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit'," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding "They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.

"I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," the post continues. "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!"

Trump was asked on Wednesday whether AG Pam Bondi will 'release more documents,' to which Trump replied: "Yeah. Whatever's credible, she can release… He's dead, he's gone. Republicans got duped by the Democrats, and they're following a Democrat playbook. No different than Russia Russia Russia, the other hoaxes."

Democrat Pouncing Intensifies

Meanwhile, Democrats have seized the moment - as internal (and external) polling suggests that the issue is breaking through to voters. As Politico reports:

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) accused President Donald Trump of “hiding the Epstein list” in a post on X. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries insisted at a press conference Americans “deserve to know the truth.” The Democratic National Committee last week launched an X bot that posts daily, “Has Trump released the Epstein files? No,” and House Majority PAC rolled out a “simp target list” of “complicit” GOP members. And on Tuesday, Democrats attempted to cast a procedural vote as a referendum to compel the release of more Epstein-related material. It’s a trollish, conspiratorial-minded response to Republican infighting that Democrats haven’t traditionally engaged in, particularly around Epstein, the accused sex trafficker whose 2019 death in prison was ruled a suicide. Just six years ago, the DNC lambasted “baseless conspiracy theories.” But now, as the Trump administration has tied itself in knots over the Epstein case, Democratic leaders have stopped holding back as they work to capitalize on fissures threatening Trump’s relationship to his MAGA base. “I just want to remind the American people that in February of this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi acknowledged the existence of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. In fact, she said that Jeffrey Epstein’s client list is ‘sitting on my desk right now.’ Where is that client list? What is Attorney General Bondi hiding?” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) told reporters on Tuesday. “This is the case of the powerful protecting the powerful. We need to have those files released.”

The outlet spoke with a dozen Democratic elected officials, strategists and aides, who say that the controversy is helpful - not only in dividing Trump's base, but also illustrating the president's tendency to flip-flop on something he vowed to do on the campaign trail.

