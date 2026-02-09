This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer questions during a deposition in the House Oversight Committee’s Epstein probe.

Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

Maxwell worked as Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp for years and the DOJ knew they were running girls as young as 12 but they refused to act.

She was also great friends with Bill Clinton.

The child sex abuser was found guilty on 5 of 6 counts in 2021.

Maxwell was facing 65 years in prison on charges stemming from her role as Epstein’s ‘madam’ from 1994 to 2004.

Prosecutors asked for 30-55 years which is a life sentence for the 60-year-old but the judge handed down a 20-year sentence.

Maxwell pleaded the Fifth Amendment less than an hour into her deposition.

Fox News reported:

The House Oversight Committee’s deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell ended less than an hour after it began on Monday morning, when the convicted accomplice of the late Jeffrey Epstein pleaded the Fifth Amendment. Maxwell appeared before lawmakers virtually for a closed-door interview in the House bipartisan probe into the federal government’s handling of Epstein’s case. She is currently serving out a 20-year sentence at a Texas prison. Both House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a member of the committee, said they expected Maxwell to plead the Fifth Amendment in the lead-up to her scheduled sit-down.

