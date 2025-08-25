This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The DOJ has released transcripts and audio from two days of interviews last month with Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who said that President Trump was "never inappropriate with anybody" while he and Epstein were associates, and that her father was an intelligence asset.

"Did you ever hear Mr. Epstein or anybody say that President Trump had done anything inappropriate with masseuses or with anybody in your world?" asked Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee, Florida last month.

"Absolutely never, in any context," Maxwell replied.

I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way," Maxwell said in another segment.

Maxwell also said her father, the late Robert Maxwell, was an intelligence asset...

Robert Maxwell, a media tycoon and former Labour MP, was notably given a state funeral in Jerusalem after 'accidentally' falling off his Yacht, the "Lady Ghislaine." He was long speculated to have been a secret agent for the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence office that is equivalent to the CIA. By proxy, that suspicion has led to speculation that the intelligence agency Epstein was associated with was the Mossad as well.

"It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Epstein had connections to the [Israeli intelligence community]," said Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown, whose investigative reporting was the reason that the Epstein case was reopened after it was buried by federal prosecutors in 2008. "Robert Maxwell certainly had those kinds of connections, and Epstein had a close relationship with Robert Maxwell."

Ghislaine, however, said that her father and Epstein never met.

She also does not believe Epstein killed himself. She also provided some tricky answers about Mossad...

"I do not believe he died by suicide," said Maxwell, who added that she has no idea who might have killed him.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Also interesting is that Ghislaine admitted to being "part of the beginning process of the Clinton Global Initiative."

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share