The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
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lol we've been at war with Iran for decades. What tripe.

Outside of the US hostages in 19-freaking-79, Iran has been the recipient of gross US meddling in its internal affairs.

And propaganda, lots of western propaganda

Roving Iranian terror squads ftw. Good lord with these people.

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