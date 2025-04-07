This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Far-left, billionaire-funded NGOs—closely aligned with the rudderless and imploding Democratic Party—have been waging a psychological warfare operation against the American people.

Framed as "grassroots," the party of hate and violence—evident in their "Tesla Takedown" color revolution aimed at killing Tesla to pressure Elon Musk on DOGE—has been building momentum in recent weeks to segue into anti-Trump protests this weekend.

The goal is to manufacture the illusion that Trump is wildly unpopular, leveraging a vast network of dark money-funded NGOs that supply rent-a-protesters to rallies nationwide.

Watch:

Ahead of anti-Trump protests, we uncovered the Democratic Party's NGO war machine, totaling 186 NGOs, unions, and other radical leftist groups that supported Saturday's mass mobilization efforts of rent-a-protesters and, of course, a grassroots component of the protests (mainly old white angry liberals).

Late Friday, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow openly boasted about the Democratic Party's color revolution operation, even giving airtime to Ezra Levin of the NGO Indivisible Project, who attempted to convince the audience that the anti-Musk and anti-Trump protests are organic...

Listen to this Dem warrior speak.

…but as data analyst Tony Seruga revealed, the protest in Chicago drew only 7,500 attendees, with "92% having attended five or more Kamala Harris rallies, Antifa/BLM events, or pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests." He noted that CBS News attempted to claim "thousands" were present while organizers inflated the number to 30,000.

Here's more about Seruga's data:

Organizers are claiming 30,000. CBS states a vague 'thousands'. 92% having attended 5 or more Kamala Harris rallies, antifa/blm, pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests. For more insight into what data we also look at in addition to GPS location data would be demographic and psychographic data using over 6,000 different databases, i.e., like the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Pew Research Center, market research firms like YouGov, Experian, specialized tools like ESRI's Tapestry Segmentation, consumer surveys, social media platforms like 𝕏, Facebook, Linkedin. Demographic data includes basic characteristics like age, gender, income, education level, occupation, marital status, family size, ethnicity, and where people live (e.g., city, state). Psychographic data dives deeper into people's lifestyles, values, attitudes, interests, personality traits, social class, activities, and how they make purchasing decisions. For example, it might show if someone values sustainability, enjoys outdoor activities, participates in community activism. While demographic data is straightforward, psychographic data can reveal sensitive personal details, like beliefs even life goals. Additionally, by cross pollinating each device with other devices regularly within close proximity to the target device we are able to build a detailed profile for each target. We have identified these six groups. Once again, this is based a very sophisticated algorithm that looks at the behavioral metrics for each device, including the physical 1:1 proximity to leaders and paymasters from these groups in the past. Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, Troublemakers, the Democratic Socialists of America and the Muslim Brotherhood. Disruption Project: Legal status is unclear, likely operating illegally.

Rise & Resist: 501c4 non-profit

Indivisible Project: 501c4 non-profit

Troublemakers: Legal status is for profit.

Democratic Socialists of America: 501c4 non-profit

Muslim Brotherhood: 501c4 non-profit We have also identified 11 additional groups paying for protests, demonstrations and riots, many are linked to foreign bad actors in countries funding terrorism.

Seruga's data from the Chicago rally closely mirrors the protest in Denver a few weeks earlier, in which he pointed out: "84% of the devices present had attended 9 or more Kamala Harris rallies, antifa/blm, pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests, 31% had attended over 20."

Seruga warned the Democratic Party: "GPS—We have geofenced every event. This is not going to end well for the NGOs and non-profits below."

The American people need to understand that the Democratic Party has deployed color revolutions—psychological operations disguised as popular uprisings—using rent-a-protesters to manufacture artificial sentiment. It's important to note that U.S. intelligence agencies use these same statecraft operations to topple governments overseas.

The problem here is that the Democratic Party's color revolution operation could gain enough momentum—just like their Color Revolution 1.0: the BLM riots. As Seruga warned: "This summer there 100% will be massive riots, anarchy, looting, burning and violent attacks," adding, "Our nation will soon be under a brutal attack by filthy, communist, scumbag, satanic, evil, traitors. Prepare! They are organizing now!"

However, those waging the color revolution with regime change as their end goal—and who are willing to unleash chaos across the nation—now face a significant problem. We've already seen crazed Democrats resort to domestic terrorism by firebombing Tesla vehicles and showroom locations...

The days of taxpayer-funded color revolutions—think BLM riots—are over for now, and million-person marches may be more challenging to achieve. Yet leftist billionaires continue pouring money into these dark NGOs.

If these color revolutions aim to sway public perception and manufacture consent for regime change, then the latest polling data from DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners show failure:

President Donald Trump is more popular now than before he sent the global markets into a frenzy by enacting sweeping new tariffs. An exclusive DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners survey of over 1,000 registered voters conducted from March 31 to April 3 found that the Republican remains largely popular in the U.S. The poll found that Trump's approval rating rose to 53 percent, a 4-point increase over last week when it was 49 percent. Trump's rising approval rating is surprising given the flak the White House has received over the tariff order signed Wednesday. It is up by 13 points since March 7 among those aged 18 to 29. Trump also saw a six-point increase in favorability among Democrats and independents, according to the survey. The Republican's support among black voters skyrocketed 17 points since last week, the poll found. When it comes to Trump's universal 10 percent tariff on all goods coming in from other countries, more Americans support the policy than oppose it.

As the nation witnessed during the Democratic Party's BLM riots under Trump's first term, this psychological warfare—fueled by controlled leftist MSM narratives, emotion-driven activism, and rent-a-protester networks—is extremely dangerous and often engineered to create chaos.

There should be an investigation into whether the billionaire-funded leftist NGOs—currently attempting to stage destabilization in the U.S., similar to the BLM riots—are backed by foreign interests, including governments, intelligence agencies, or NGOs with sinister anti-American motives. This raises serious national security concerns, as such movements could escalate into widespread unrest, leading to riots, violence, economic disruption, and even civil conflict.

