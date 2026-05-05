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This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Derek VanBuskirk

Former President Barack Obama said the pressure to be on the campaign trail for the Democratic Party is creating tension between him and his wife.

The New Yorker interview with Obama, published Monday, shared how their marriage was affected by Barack’s continual involvement in politics. The former president pointed to President Donald Trump as the reason for his involvement.

“She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives,” Obama said, adding that the pressure remains to be politically active against the Trump administration, despite the precedent of past presidents retiring out of politics altogether. “It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her.”

Obama said that he does his best to accommodate her, but noted he understands why people are looking to him despite “the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the party for four election cycles after they left office.”

Michelle struggled through her time as first lady, saying on her “The Light Podcast,” that upon leaving Trump’s first inauguration, she was “uncontrollabl[y] sobbing” for half an hour on Air Force One.

“It was a privilege to serve, but it was hard and it was hard on our family, it was hard on my daughters growing up in the spotlight,” she added.

Michelle, like Barack, has also taken to speaking against Trump and his administration through new media such as podcasts. Both Barack and Michelle gave prime-time speeches at the 2020 and 2024 Democratic National Conventions, according to The New Yorker.

Along with party commitments, Barack told the outlet that they have been keeping themselves busy with book writing and commitments to the Obamas’ foundation and library.

In 2025, the former president said on Marc Maron’s podcast that he “had a big deficit with my wife and had to kind of work my way out.”

That same year, at an event in London, Barack said he “was digging [himself] out of the hole [he] found [himself] with Michelle,” the Daily Mail reported.

“Now I’m at about level ground.”

Michelle Obama previously denied rumors alleging she and Barack were getting divorced in April 2025.

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