Guest post by Mike LaChance

Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security have decided to paint the southern border wall black. The thinking behind this is that this will make the wall extremely hot to the touch, making it much more difficult if not impossible to climb.

Democrats are furious about this, naturally.

Even so, it’s better than the alternatives, isn’t it? Would Democrats prefer the wall be covered in razor wire?

The Hill reports:

Noem: Trump wants border wall painted black so it is too hot to climb Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday that President Trump wants the U.S.-Mexico border wall to be painted black so that it would be too hot for migrants to climb over. “Now, if you look at the structure that’s behind me, it’s tall, which makes it very, very difficult to climb, almost impossible. It also goes deep into the ground, which would make it very difficult, if not impossible, to dig under. And today, we are also going to be painting it black. That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer, and it will make it even harder for people to climb,” Noem said during a press conference in Santa Teresa, N.M.

Watch Noem talk about this below:

The left is grasping at straws.

Most of the comments on social media are about what a great idea this is.

