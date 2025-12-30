This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn issued a blunt, unmistakable warning to the political establishment, and a direct challenge to Donald Trump.

Flynn’s message is not polished Beltway rhetoric. It is raw. It is furious.

And it reflects the deep frustration of tens of millions of Americans who believe their country has been systematically hollowed out by an unaccountable ruling class.

Addressing the President directly, Flynn writes on behalf of what he calls “a very frustrated 79 million Americans,” and millions more who refuse to be ignored, formally declaring 2026 as “THE YEAR OF ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Flynn wrote on X:

Dear Mr. @POTUS, I know you are listening to We the People. This message is sent on behalf of a very frustrated 79 million Americans who voted for you—and millions more who refuse to be ignored. Therefore, we are designating 2026 as: THE YEAR OF ACCOUNTABILITY Why now? Because the country is at a breaking point. Our freedoms are being chipped away in plain sight. Our government has grown bloated, arrogant, and unaccountable. Public trust has not merely declined; it has been obliterated. Power has been stripped from citizens and hoarded by bureaucrats, agencies, and unelected elites. Those who call themselves leaders protect each other while the American people pay the price. Civic duty has vanished from classrooms, replaced by obedience and ideology. The family—once the backbone of this nation—has been systematically weakened and devalued. Enough is enough. At its core, this is not partisan. All Americans are demanding ACCOUNTABILITY. We the People reject the lies, the gaslighting, the censorship, and the deliberate erosion of our lived reality over the past decade. We remember what was done. We know who did it. We are no longer willing to move on without consequences. The message is unmistakable—and unstoppable. Americans demand ACCOUNTABILITY. So, Mr. @POTUS, the question for you to answer is simple: Will you stand with We the People, or will you protect the system that failed us? Make 2026 the year of ACCOUNTABILITY. We will stand with you through thick and thin, as we always have—but you must respect our wishes. If you do not, as our Founders warned, the deep-state concentration of power in government will lead to greater corruption and eventual tyranny. And your legacy in history will be tarnished beyond repair. Respectfully,

1 of the 79 million voters

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share