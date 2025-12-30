The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
38m

100%

Now we see TRILLIONS given to illegals, wasted on improper entitlements and active fraud supported and encouraged by local/state/federal governments.

If you think Minnesota is bad, wait til you see what California and New York are wasting.

Time for a cleansing fire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture