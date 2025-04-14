This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former National Security Advisor and a central figure in the Obama-era Crossfire Hurricane scandal, is once again turning up the heat on key players in the conservative movement, publicly demanding answers from Trump allies Pam Bondi and Kash Patel about long-promised justice.

In a post on X Thursday, Flynn shared a clip from his must-watch documentary movie FLYNN—Deliver the Truth, Whatever the Cost, calling on the American public to watch the film and understand the depth of corruption he endured at the hands of a “rigged system.”

“Newly declassified Crossfire Hurricane documents reveal the corruption General Flynn faced. Now is the time to watch FLYNN – Deliver the Truth, Whatever the Cost at FlynnMovie.com. Witness his courageous story against a rigged system,” Flynn posted.

He followed up by urging viewers to dive deeper into the film’s revelations:

“If you want to know even more details about Crossfire Hurricane, please take time to watch what is now an AWARD-WINNING documentary… THANK YOU!”

But what truly caught fire online was the growing frustration from conservative grassroots. One user, reflecting the sentiments of millions of Americans sick of the two-tiered justice system, posted an image of high-profile Obama-era officials with the simple caption: “When is accountability coming for these people?”

The image featured:

Barack Obama – President during the weaponization of intelligence agencies.

James Clapper – DNI who misled Congress.

John Brennan – CIA Director who allegedly politicized intelligence.

James Comey – FBI Director at the helm of the Russia hoax.

Sally Yates and Loretta Lynch – Key DOJ officials during the anti-Trump operations.

Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Andrew Weissmann, James Baker, and Stefan Halper – a cast of deep-state actors and informants involved in surveillance, leaks, and disinformation.

Tagging Kash Patel and Pam Bondi, Flynn simply replied: “Good question.”

In another post, General Mike Flynn highlighted a bombshell tweet revealing that over $630 million in SBA loans were distributed to “borrowers” either older than 115 years or younger than 11—a shocking discovery uncovered by DOGE.

Flynn praised the team, writing, “ANOTHER VICTORY FOR @DOGE !!! Continued awesome work to @elonmusk and the entire team. Thank you. Now when will we start seeing arrests? @AGPamBondi”

