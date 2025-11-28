This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Whether it’s the protest-industrial complex run by left-wing activist groups and bankrolled by unhinged progressive billionaires’ dark money NGO networks, nonstop leftist corporate media campaigns designed to delegitimize Trump and sway sentiment polls, judicial warfare waged by radicalized judges, constant orchestrated scandals and leaks, the involvement of foreign-aligned NGOs, student-driven pressure movements, or even the weaponization of far-left militant groups - all of these elements function as interconnected spokes in a much larger color-revolution wheel - a regime change operation orchestrated by leftist billionaire kings and Democrats.

The latest example - the scripted “Seditious Six“ video urging the military to “refuse illegal orders” without specifying any - fits textbook color-revolution pressure messaging.

It reads as if the script were lifted straight from a CIA playbook for overseas regime change operations, using pressure campaigns so obvious now that even the average American can recognize what’s going on:

delegitimization campaign against Trump; framing normal authority as “illegitimate”; attempting to mobilize military disobedience; attempt to trigger defection in the military and intelligence world.

Recall that riots in Los Angeles earlier this year were manufactured by leftist groups that were a form of pressure campaign to sow chaos for the administration to sway sentiment polls - yet that backfired.

New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer, along with his lead researcher Seamus Bruner, Jennica Pounds (known as “DataRepublican”), and others such as Mike Benz, have been moving the needle with their observations and bombshell findings on how the dark-money NGO ecosystem operates to conduct color revolution operations not only abroad but increasingly inside the U.S. since Trump’s 2016 election.

The search term “color revolution” has risen to the highest levels since the Marxist BLM riots in 2020.

The constant pressure campaign is worsening - from riots in Los Angeles to Antifa attacks on ICE and Border Patrol. The latest example, the scripted “Seditious Six” video urging the military to “refuse illegal orders,” shows the Left growing more desperate as it finds its back against the wall with funding networks being cut.

A big-picture view of the Left’s color revolution operation comes from retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who described it on the Alex Jones Show. Flynn urged the Trump administration to immediately address the nation to expose this plot and outline countermeasures (reform the NGO world).

Key Points from Flynn’s Remarks:

Seditious Conspiracy and Military Incitement: Flynn accuses the “Seditious Six” of releasing a scripted video encouraging U.S. military personnel to disobey lawful orders from Trump if they deem them unethical, calling it “textbook sedition” under federal law (18 U.S.C. § 2387). He highlights Rep. Elissa Slotkin (a former CIA officer) as a key figure, suggesting the group is part of a larger, pre-planned operation involving NGOs, the State Department, and intelligence agencies. Flynn questions who authored their “script” and demands investigations into potential mutiny incitement.

History of Lawfare and Deep State Operations: Flynn recounts a timeline of “illegal investigations and lawfare” against Trump since his 2016 victory, including the Russia hoax, impeachments, and recent probes. He frames this as “ unrestricted warfare “ by the deep state operatives, designed to create chaos and shield figures like Obama from accountability. He warns that opponents “will not roll over” and will escalate with new plans.

Flynn emphasizes that Trump must publicly confront this “seditious conspiracy” to rally supporters, protect National Guard troops, and prevent violence. He stresses transparency to counter the “double standard” in the justice system and warns of risks if Republicans in Congress delay cabinet confirmations or fail to act decisively.

Revelations about left-wing NGOs and activist groups, color-revolution tactics aimed at Trump, riots, and the broader chaos emanating from the Democratic Party, only show the party has no real economic agenda beyond socialism with a sprinkle of toxic Marxism - all point to one core objective: regime change and the destruction of the America First movement.

“People need to understand that if this operation succeeds, things will move quickly - Trump would be removed from the scene almost immediately. Elite defection isn’t an early warning sign of an overthrow; it’s the final stage before one,” DataRepublican told us, adding, “This is why the ‘Seditious Six’ must face the most severe penalties the law allows.”

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

