Guest post by Kelen McBreen

Former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency General Michael Flynn on Wednesday morning to sound the alarm that the Infowars founder is on an active assassination list by Ukrainian-linked individuals receiving orders from NATO and MI6.

Jones said in an 𝕏 video that Elon Musk is also a target of the hit squad, which allegedly came to Austin, Texas, in recent weeks to try and kill the Tesla CEO.

Jones pointed out that Musk mentioned being targeted for death by extreme radicals during his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Jones claimed people seeking to physically harm Musk have recently been “stopped twice,” and that other “windups” may be plotting to kill the DOGE leader.

The news comes as top Infowars writer Jamie White was killed by a person or persons late Sunday night, with Austin police yet to find any suspects.

Within hours of White’s untimely death, Infowars host Chase Geiser’s home was swatted twice in an attempt to harm him or his family.

White, Geiser, Jones and this author were all previously listed on a Ukrainian “kill list” of enemies for exposing war crimes, money laundering, the nation’s biolab network and much more.

It’s worth noting that second Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh worked with U.S. intelligence agencies to assist Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Soon after the second attempt on Trump’s life, Infowars reported on a group seeking to use “surface-to-air” missiles in an attack on Donald Trump, which was confirmed by GOP Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and others.

The missiles were reportedly smuggled into the U.S. via Biden’s open southern border with the help of Mexican drug cartels

The US Department of Defense in July 2022 provided an additional $820 million package of military aid for Ukraine, which included two surface-to-air missile defense systems.

The Trump team listened to Jones’ warning and demanded the Trump Force One jet receive protection from surface-to-air missiles.

