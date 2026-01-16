This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by John Loftus

Gas just got poured on the Democratic Civil War that Jasmine Crockett started when she announced her bid for the Senate.

The Texas Senate primary matchup between Crockett and James Talarico, a state lawmaker, will be a fascinating race to watch. Crockett’s announcement in December 2025 was already tearing Democrats apart, and now, new reporting on the donors lining up behind her campaign might make the fight even scrappier.

According to a report from NOTUS, Crockett has received campaign contributions from billionaire tech overlord Marc Andreessen, Wall Street behemoth BlackRock’s PAC, Lockheed Martin’s PAC, and super PACs funded by the crypto industry.

So, why would that piss off the left?

Crockett claims she’s a liberal, but it has become increasingly clear that she is just a vain, empty suit — Kamala Harris 2.0 — willing to sell herself to the highest bidder. Her main attributes are that she is big on social media and comes across as a real “fighter” by constantly attacking the Trump administration. Her fiery persona is exactly what the base wants, though anyone who sees past the bluster will quickly discover that she is, in fact, all talk and no walk.

The donations from Andreessen and corporate America suggest that the tech overlords, banks, and defense contractors are genuinely afraid of Talarico. The state lawmaker has previously said that the “biggest welfare queens” in America are giant corporations and CEOs “who get a tax deduction” for flying private. (And he does have a point there.) Although he was one of Donald Trump’s biggest backers in 2024, Andreessen would rather have a puppet like Crockett in the Senate that he and other tech overlords could easily manipulate.

We all know the left, not the centrists or the empty suits like Crockett, but the actual left, hate corporations, the tech industry, and the military industrial complex. However, here’s something to chew on: are they going to have the guts to call out Crockett even though she checks the identity boxes? As was the case with Kamala Harris, there will be a group of leftists who refuse to denounce her because she is a black woman, even though Talarico appears to be the real progressive in the room.

Less than 50 days out from the primary, Talarico is leading Crockett in the polls. But sometimes in primaries, it’s not the best candidate who wins; it’s the candidate who says all the right things, the loudest.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share