Guest post by Ben Kew

Americans have a favorite politician and he belongs to the Trump administration.

According to a recent Gallup survey, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is considered the most popular politician in the United States.

Yet given the low numbers at hand, this is not such a significant achievement.

Gallup found that politicians from both the Republican and Democratic parties are widely unpopular, although Rubio comes up on top.

Around 41 percent of Americans have a positive view of Rubio, who has served as Trump’s Secretary of State since January and also his National Security Advisor.

The only figure more popular than Rubio is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, although he is not technically a politician.

Gallup has more details:

A steady 36% of Americans approve of Donald Trump’s job performance, including 89% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 3% of Democrats. The president’s approval rating is unchanged from last month, when it fell to the lowest of his second term, just barely above his personal low of 34% in January 2021. None of 12 other U.S. leaders from Congress, the Cabinet, the Supreme Court or the Federal Reserve earn majority-level approval either. Just two — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (44%) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (41%) — are rated above 40%. Meanwhile, Senate Republican Leader John Thune (34%) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (28%) rank at the bottom of the list. Ratings range from 35% to 39% for eight others, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Vice President JD Vance. Majorities of Republicans approve of all of the Republican leaders on the list, but not Powell or the two congressional Democrats. A majority of Democrats approve of only one of the two Democratic leaders rated, Jeffries, while less than half also approve of Powell. Notably, just 39% of Democrats approve of the job Schumer is doing, while 56% disapprove.

Rubio was reported to be Trump’s runner-up in the race to become his vice-presidential nominee and is widely expected to be a leading presidential candidate.

However, he recently indicated he would step aside to clear the way for J.D. Vance if the vice president decided to run in 2028.

There are also strong suggestions that Rubio may serve as Vance’s running mate, making a future presidential run all the more likely.

