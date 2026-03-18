STORY #1 - A top Trump counterterrorism official abruptly resigned today, raising serious questions about the Iran war.

Joe Kent, the now-former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, stepped down after stating Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States, directly challenging the core justification for the conflict.

That claim runs straight into House Speaker Mike Johnson, who says classified briefings showed the opposite, while Senator Mark Warner, who saw the same intelligence, says no such threat was presented.

Now the divide is widening, inside the administration, across Congress, and throughout MAGA, as promises of “no new wars” collide with a rapidly evolving conflict, shifting narratives, and no clear vote from Congress.

Watch closely, because what happens next could determine whether this war escalates, or the story behind it begins to collapse in real time.

Don’t miss Maria’s explosive report.

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STORY #2 - A federal judge has just halted ALL changes to the childhood vaccine schedule, stopping RFK Jr.’s MAHA agenda at a critical moment in U.S. history.

At the same time, a key federal vaccine advisory meeting was blocked outright, right as officials were about to finally review evidence of COVID vaccine injuries.

The ruling backs corrupt medical groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics, freezing efforts to reduce the number of recommended childhood shots and slamming the brakes on broader reforms inside HHS.

But the bigger shock is what never happened, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was blocked from even meeting, effectively silencing planned discussions on injury recognition, long-term care, and failures in oversight.

Behind the scenes, a report was set to acknowledge serious gaps in diagnosing and treating post-vaccination illness, a shift that could have changed everything for affected patients and reshaped U.S. health policy.

Now it’s all on hold.

So what was about to come out, and why was it stopped at the last possible moment?

Watch Maria’s report before this story disappears.

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STORY #3 - Governments are now pushing “COVID 2.0” style measures, including fuel rationing, fines for driving, and new restrictions on commercial flights.

And it’s not isolated, the same pattern is emerging across multiple countries as fuel shortages begin to tighten.

Australia is warning of possible fuel rationing as supply chains strain, with some stations already limiting how much drivers can buy.

New Zealand is reviewing emergency laws that could restrict how often people are allowed to drive, including fines for violations.

Sri Lanka has already introduced weekly shutdowns to conserve fuel. Airlines are also cutting flights, with growing concern that wider travel limits may be next.

One industry executive says the current conditions feel similar to the early days of the pandemic.

So is this a short-term disruption, or the start of a “COVID 2.0” crisis?

Watch Maria’s urgent report and decide for yourself.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

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