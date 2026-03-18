The Vigilant Fox

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Phil Hammond's avatar
Phil Hammond
2h

Please check the reviews for Crowd Health and you will find a lot of people dissatisfied with the declined payment status which is no so rosy as you represent.

Beware and check it out.

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VICTORIASPANGLER6591's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591
2h

Joe Kent probably should have never been in that position. Obviously he made a big disgraceful decision to come against the President not to mention the men in military. No one could possibly NOT know the threat America and many countries have had from these terrorist that hate us. Including the ones living here in our cities which do not hide their hatred and total disregard for this country.

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