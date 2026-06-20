Fox News Refuses to Run Senator's Op-Ed on Deadly Government COVID Vax Lies
Wow. Just, wow.
This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Francis Kapper
Despite having uncovered attempts by the government to avoid accountability for injuries and deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is experiencing stonewalling by legacy media — including Fox News — of his attempts to share his findings.
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Johnson published an op-ed on his X account Wednesday detailing how nearly 40,000 people died after having received the COVID-19 vaccine and how federal health officials hid vaccine safety concerns from the public. He also accuses Fox Digital and several legacy media outlets of declining or ignoring requests to publish the article.
Johnson, chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, self-published the op-ed on X and later on his Senate website under the headline, “The story the media — and the government — don’t want you to hear.” In the piece, Johnson alleges federal health officials knew about serious COVID-19 vaccine safety concerns in 2021 but failed to apprise the public of them.
“The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA TODAY, and Fox Digital have all declined or ignored requests to publish this op-ed,” Johnson writes.
Johnson also posted a Majority Staff Interim Report by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations which details how “Biden health officials purposely turned a blind eye toward COVID-19 vaccine safety signals.” The report also references cases of “‘Death and sudden death’ associated with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.”
While Fox News covered Johnson’s report on May 3, it did not, at the time of writing, accept his offer to follow up on the coverage with his op-ed.
Johnson noted NBC, ABC, PBS, CNN, and MS NOW likewise all refused to cover his report.
Fox News Media, Johnson’s office, and the Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.
Johnson also notes Peter Marks, the former director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), an FDA center which approves vaccines and is responsible for safety surveillance, was briefed that an algorithm used to analyze Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data would “mask” or cover up adverse events. Johnson alleges the team at CBER received data for over three months pointing to the danger of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rather than spreading awareness and informing the public, Johnson alleges “they ordered the data analyst to ‘cease and desist’ and then lied to the American public that ‘they weren’t seeing safety signals.’”
“I consider this to be the biggest government scandal in my lifetime, and one that is crying out for full media attention and coverage,” Johnson writes in the op-ed. “Currently, VAERS shows 1,676,100 cumulative worldwide adverse events and 39,099 deaths associated with the COVID-19 injection, with 9,332 (24%) of the deaths occurring within 2 days of injection.”
Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.