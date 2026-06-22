This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Mark Levin accused President Donald Trump of “trashing” and “bullying” Israel, in recent posts on X and during the monologue of his Saturday show.

During a Thursday press conference, Vice President JD Vance criticized Israeli officials who “attacked” the memorandum of understanding Trump signed with Iran, setting up a 60-day period of negotiations to secure a final peace deal. Levin tore into Trump during a rant which lasted for over 17 minutes Saturday night.

“I want to say to people in and out of the administration: stop trashing, smearing, bullying the little state of Israel. Stop cozying up to and telling us that the enemy regime in Iran is now more rational, more moderate, and a regime that we can deal with,” Levin demanded. “When just a few months ago they slaughtered 50,000 people, they’re still hanging young people today and, if they had a nuclear missile today, they’d fire it into our country as sure as I’m alive.”

“I don’t know what’s going on, but if people think they can bully a little country, Israel — a people that have existed 4,000 years through the Babylonians and the Persians, through the Romans and the Third Reich — into surrendering their defense and their decision on how to secure their country, they get another thing coming,” Levin continued. “I think it’s outrageous.”

Levin also took potshots at Trump on social media, including referencing the $400 million Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar which was converted into a new airframe in support of the Air Force One presidential airlift mission. The two government-ordered Boeing 747-8 aircraft are suffering overruns and delays pushing their delivery past 2028.

“If it’s legal and other countries do it so be it. Do you think wealthy countries should be able to lavish gifts on our government?” Levin posted on X.

Levin also complained about Trump’s admonishing of Israel for responding to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.

“Item #1 in the MOU provides there’s an immediate and permanent end to the war and that includes Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran is Hezbollah,” Levin posted. “What’s the enforcement mechanism? Nothing. Israel defends itself after constant attacks from Hezbollah and is admonished for it. Its interests are not aligned with ours, we’re told. It’s endangering the peace deal. This is beyond nuts.”

“Apparently as long as Israeli soldiers are killed the ceasefire is holding,” Levin claimed in another post Saturday.

Trump, in a Sunday post on Truth Social, warned Iran that Hezbollah’s attacks must cease, raising the possibility of additional U.S. strikes.

“Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!” Trump posted.

The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28 following the collapse of negotiations concerning the Islamic regime’s nuclear weapons ambitions. Notably, the strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top leaders of the regime during the first day of the campaign. The New York Times reported April 7 that, despite doubts expressed by administration officials such as Vance, Trump was convinced to approve the military action against Iran after a February meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

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