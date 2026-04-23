The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Dan's avatar
Dan
4h

Imagine that! No demonstrations/outrage or calls for a neutering or hanging as there would be if it was a male facing those accusations! It’s perfectly OK to be an oversexed predator if you are female seeking sexual relations or even a Gay man claiming to be a woman? But a man attempting to sleep with every woman in sight should be in prison for objectifying women and his misogynistic behaviours. Just like it’s men’s fault for all these OF accounts right!

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