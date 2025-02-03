Four Studies Confirm Serious Health Risks Associated With Childhood Vaccination
Four damning studies, compiled by epidemiologist Nic Hulscher, expose the devastating long-term health risks linked to compliance with the CDC’s recommended vaccine schedule for children.
Hulscher wrote on X: “FOUR vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies demonstrate consistent links between vaccination and increased risks of autism, ADHD, chronic infections, asthma, severe allergies, and gastrointestinal disorders.”
Here’s a closer look at the data in layman's terms:
1️⃣ Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
• Mawson et al. (2017) found that vaccinated children were over 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than unvaccinated children.
• Hooker & Miller (2021) found an even higher risk—vaccinated children were 5 times more likely to have autism.
• Mawson & Jacob (2025) found that children who had 11 or more vaccine appointments were 4.4 times more likely to develop autism.
2️⃣ ADHD
• Mawson et al. (2017) found that vaccinated children were 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD.
• Hooker & Miller (2021) found an extreme risk—vaccinated children were 20 times more likely to develop ADHD.
• Mawson & Jacob (2025) found a 3 times higher risk for ADHD-like symptoms (Hyperkinetic Syndrome).
3️⃣ Asthma
• Hooker & Miller (2020) found that vaccinated children were 4.5 times more likely to develop asthma.
• Hooker & Miller (2021) found an even greater risk—vaccinated children were nearly 18 times more likely to have asthma.
4️⃣ Severe Allergies (EpiPen Use, Allergic Rhinitis)
• Mawson et al. (2017) found that vaccinated children were 30 times more likely to develop allergic rhinitis (seasonal allergies).
• Hooker & Miller (2021) found that vaccinated children were 4 times more likely to require an EpiPen for severe allergic reactions.
5️⃣ Chronic Ear Infections (Otitis Media)
• Mawson et al. (2017) found that vaccinated children were nearly 4 times more likely to suffer from chronic ear infections.
• Hooker & Miller (2020) found a 2 times higher risk of ear infections in vaccinated children.
• Hooker & Miller (2021) found that vaccinated children were 28 times more likely to develop recurring ear infections.
6️⃣ Gastrointestinal Disorders
• Hooker & Miller (2020) found that children who received the highest number of vaccines were 4 times more likely to develop digestive issues like chronic constipation and diarrhea.
• Hooker & Miller (2021) found that vaccinated children were nearly 14 times more likely to experience serious, ongoing gastrointestinal problems.
“These data indicate that the current CDC ACIP hyper-vaccination schedule (up to 32 doses by age 2) needs a complete restructuring,” Hulscher concluded.
“The large number of serious safety signals must be addressed if we are to combat the chronic disease epidemic and have a future where the majority of people are not on the autism spectrum.”
