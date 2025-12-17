This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Anger mounts as the investigation into the Brown University shooting runs into ongoing hurdles: no identifiable suspect, a series of dead-end leads involving so-called persons of interest, and bizarre anomalies as the probe enters its fourth day.

The shooting at Brown occurred Saturday afternoon at the Barus and Holley Engineering Building. Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov were both killed. Importantly, Cook served as the vice president of the Ivy League school’s College Republicans.

Following the shooting, there have been multiple dead-end leads involving so-called “persons of interest.” Local police have released blurry footage of one individual, while one of the most heavily surveilled schools in the nation reportedly had no interior footage.

Incompetence from liberal elites?

There has been no word from local police, investigators, or the school on how the shooter was able to enter the building, nor any indication of whether the attack was targeted.

Self-proclaimed investor and “CIA/NSA contractor/whistleblower” Tony Seruga wrote on X a list of anomalies he claims are highly suspicious in the ongoing investigation.

Nearly four days into the investigation, with no identified suspect, motive, or arrest.

Police detained (and held for a full day) the wrong “person of interest” before releasing them.

Release of low-quality (”potato quality”) surveillance footage despite Brown having nearly 800 campus cameras; later enhanced by the FBI, but still limited.

Officials in press conferences are refusing to provide basic descriptions (e.g., height/weight) of the shooter, deferring to online postings.

Claims of no internal security footage from the building and no working sirens on campus.

Providence leadership criticized as “clueless”: officials admitting they’re “tired” and needing slack; mayor reportedly going out for pizza while the suspect was at large.

Brown University scrubbing all online pages and references to student Mustapha Kharbouch shortly after the shooting.

Accusations of authorities “burying evidence,” local incompetence, and evading questions about motive or shouted phrases.

Officials (including Rhode Island AG) shutting down speculation about Kharbouch, calling it a “dangerous road” and denying any ethnic/political motive link.

After a uniform denial, the University eventually came clean, making a statement that explained profile removals as privacy/safety measures amid doxxing, but the explanation was totally inadequate.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters also asked the hard questions ...

What’s going on here?

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

