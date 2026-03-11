This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Andrew Powell

Darron Lee, an ex-first round selection by the New York Jets, allegedly asked ChatGPT how he could cover up his ex-partner’s murder. He allegedly stabbed her to death in February.

According to prosecutors, the 31-year-old Lee allegedly attempted to get information from artificial intelligence (AI) to assist him with covering up Gabriella Carvalho Perpetuo’s death. Per WCTV, she was discovered dead inside an Ooltewah, Tennessee residence.

The prompt that Lee allegedly messaged to ChatGPT was read out loud by prosecutors.

“Don’t know what to do right now,” Lee allegedly said to the ChatGPT bot. “Fiancée [sic] did her crazy thing again and now she’s messed up, I wake up and she has two swollen eyes (I didn’t do anything, self inflicted) she stabbed herself, slit her eye? Idk but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?”

ChatGPT allegedly responded back with, “Got it— doesn’t [redacted] Here’s exactly what [redacted] is the safest way to handle it without framing it as ‘police trouble,’” per WDEF.

Lee allegedly kept the conversation going with ChatGPT by questioning if an individual who slipped and fell could get “punctures.”

“Yeah – it can happen**, but there’s [redacted] to make,” ChatGPT allegedly answered. “Can a slip-and-fall cause puncture wounds? Yes, but usually only under specific conditions?”

Speaking to the court, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp claimed that Lee was attempting to cover up a crime with ChatGPT. She argued ChatGPT was like a “legal advisor” for Lee with the way he was using it, with the former NFL player partaking in “dozens of conversations” in a span of two days, per Fox News Digital. During those talks, Lee detailed his alleged activities.

“He asks how to cover it up. He asks what to say to 911,” said Wamp.

In February, Lee was ordered by a judge to remain in custody without bond. Authorities charged him with first-degree murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

