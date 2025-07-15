This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

A former high-ranking Israeli government official has broken his silence after prominent conservatives alleged that deceased p*dophile Jeffrey Epstein had ties to Israeli intelligence, but one prominent conservative isn’t buying what he’s saying.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Tucker Carlson on Friday night named who he believes really funded Epstein’s crimes. He boldly said he believes foreign intelligence was behind the Epstein blackmail operation.

According to Carlson, the country responsible was the Jewish State.

“No one has ever gotten to the bottom of that because no one has ever tried. And moreover, it’s extremely obvious to anyone who watches that this guy had direct connections to a foreign government. Now, no one’s allowed to say that that foreign government is Israel because we have been somehow cowed into thinking that that’s naughty,” Carlson said.

“There is nothing wrong with saying that,” Carlson continued. “There is nothing hateful about saying that. There’s nothing anti-Semitic about saying. There’s nothing even anti-Israel about saying that.”

Someone who agrees with Carlson’s assessment is CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou. Moreover, even prominent Israel defenders like former Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz conceded it was possible Israeli intelligence used the infamous child predator.

On Monday morning, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reacted furiously to Carlson and others’ accusations on social media.

“The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false,” Bennett wrote. “Epstein’s conduct, both the criminal and the merely despicable, had nothing whatsoever to do with the Mossad or the State of Israel.”

Bennett then slammed those making the accusation as ‘liars’ who are engaging in slander against his country.

“Epstein never worked for the Mossad,” he continued. “This accusation is a lie being peddled by prominent online personalities such as Tucker Carlson pretending they know things they don’t.”

“They just make things up, say it with confidence, and these lies stick, because it’s Israel. There’s a vicious wave of slander and lies against my country and my people, and we just won’t take it anymore.”

But conservative journalist and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly pointed out several issues with Bennett’s denial. First, former Trump Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, who granted Epstein a sweetheart plea deal, admitted that Epstein was an intel agent.

According to Kelly, the only two countries that made sense were America and Israel.

Acosta also told the Trump transition team that Epstein “belonged to intelligence” and was told to “leave it alone.”

Even more damning, when Acosta was asked about Epstein being an intel asset during a press conference, he would not deny it.

