Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

A former housing official recently made a shocking allegation that, if true, will prove the most wasteful and arguably sinister government expenditure of all.

Catherine Austin Fitts, who served as the assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing between 1989 and 1990, appeared on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s podcast last Tuesday to claim that the United States government has spent a whopping $21 TRILLION over several years building an underground city for the wealthiest and most powerful in the country.

To help back up her allegation, the 74-year-old Fitts cited a report released by Michigan State University economist Mark Skidmore. The economist and their team said in their paper that they had uncovered $21 trillion in “unauthorized spending” in both the Department of Defense and Housing and Urban Development from 1998 to 2015.

Fitts told Tucker that money was used to develop an “underground base, city infrastructure, and transportation system” hidden from the entire country.

“We have built an extraordinary number of underground bases and, supposedly, transportation systems,” she said. “Some of these are documented as part of the national security infrastructure, but I think there are many more in the United States and all over the world.”

Fitts added that she and a team of investigators spent between 2021 and 2023 collecting “all the data and all the information on underground bases.” She estimated they had found roughly 170 in America and under the ocean around America.

“We systematically went through and tried to guesstimate our guess of how many underground bases (there are), both underground in the United States, but also underground under the ocean around the United States,” she stated. “And our estimate was 170 with a transportation network connecting them.”

Tucker then inquired about the purpose of connecting these bases to a transportation network, which was when Fitts dropped the bombshell.

“The purpose is if you thought you were going to get a near-extinction event,” she claimed. “You have so many activities going on that you need to keep secret.”

Fitts added that one example would be the government building a secret space program.

Tucker said he knew a contractor who worked on one of these bases and that person shared some interesting information with him.

“I knew a contractor who worked on one in the city of Washington D.C., and I remember him telling me about a power box, like a transformer box on Constitution Avenue…He told me that was actually the exit, the egress from the White House,” Tucker recalled.

“And I thought, ‘that’s kind of crazy in the middle of this big city where I live … that you could build something like that without me knowing it,'” he added.

