A former Fox television anchor has been accused of brutally stabbing her own mother to death on Halloween morning in Wichita, Kansas.

Angelynn Mock, who previously worked as a fill-in anchor for KTVI Fox 2 in St. Louis, is now behind bars on a $1 million bond, facing first-degree murder charges in the shocking slaying of her 80-year-old mother, Anita Avers.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday in a quiet suburban neighborhood.

Mock was discovered outside the home, drenched in blood and staggering into the street, desperately begging for help.

“There was a woman who approached our vehicle with like blood, like her hands were filled, her body was filled with blood, asking to call 911,” neighbor Alyssa Castro told the local station KAKE.

Mock reportedly took Castro’s phone and rushed back inside the house to call 911 herself.

During the call, Mock allegedly confessed to the stabbing, telling dispatchers that she had attacked her mother “to save herself.”

Police arrived to find Avers unresponsive in her bed, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Avers, a respected marriage and family therapist at Wichita Counseling Professionals, was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries just 30 minutes later.

Mock was arrested at the scene.

The accused murderer remains in custody at Sedgwick County Jail as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not released further details on a possible motive or what led to the alleged self-defense claim.

