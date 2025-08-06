This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Robert Mueller, former FBI Director who was tapped as special counsel to investigate President Trump’s 2016 ‘collusion’ with Russia is reportedly in a memory-care facility.

The news of Mueller’s health decline comes as House Oversight Chairman James Comer issued subpoenas for those involved in the Russiagate hoax.

On Monday Comer announced the Committee issued subpoenas to a who’s who of political elites and deep state operatives.

The sweeping list includes former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, and multiple former Attorneys General.

Comer said Mueller was subpoenaed to appear for a deposition on September 2.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

According to RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry, Robert Mueller, 80, has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years.

“House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Robert Mueller to appear for a Sept. 2 deposition to provide details from an FBI investigation of Jeffrey Epstein from decades ago — even though sources tell me Mueller has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years,” Paul Sperry said.

Recall that Robert Mueller looked like a confused, stuttering, agreeable, lost and nervous doddering old man during his testimony to Congress in 2019. He frequently paged through his notes because he was lost.

There is no way Mueller ran the Russia collusion witch hunt. He was just a figurehead.

It was a Andrew Weissmann witch hunt blessed by Rod Rosenstein and the corrupt Department of Justice.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share