This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

A former FBI agent threatened Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche during an appearance on MSNOW.

Michael Feinberg, former FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, said Todd Blanche targeted Comey with lawfare to silence a Trump critic.

MSNOW recently reported that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche pushed prosecutors to pursue the Comey Trump Instagram assassination threat case after Pam Bondi put it on ice.

It was reported last year that Comey was under investigation for posting an ’86 47′ threat on Instagram.

Comey Trump assassination social media post (Screenshot via @Comey on X)

Last week Comey was indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina on two felony counts:

COUNT ONE: Knowingly and willfully make a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States;

COUNT TWO: knowingly and willfully did transmit in interstate and foreign commerce a communication that contained a threat to kill the President, Donald J. Trump

Feinberg said that although he believes Trump will issue a blanket pardon to everyone in the Executive Branch, there will still be “professional consequences” such as disbarment.

“Todd Blanche should remember that John Eastman, the intellectual architect of Donald Trump’s first attempt to carry out an electoral coup, was recently disbarred…” Feinberg said.

President Trump’s 2020 election lawyer John Eastman was officially disbarred in Californian last month.

The California Supreme Court affirmed that Eastman was disbarred after a two-year battle with the state bar.

“So Todd Blanche should watch his step,” he added.

WATCH:

Former DOJ official Jeff Clark responded to Feinberg’s threat.

Recall that Jeff Clark was previously raided by Biden’s FBI and targeted with lawfare.

“Something has to be done about these out-of-control state and local bars — and the Deep State weaponizers trying to chill conservative lawyering, even at DOJ,” Jeff Clark said.

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