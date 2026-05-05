The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

lol at a progressive protesting lawfare from the government.

lol at an FBI agent standing up for truth and justice

Also lol at the idea that ANYONE will actually be brought to justice under the GOP administration.

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