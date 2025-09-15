This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Harold Hutchison

A former FBI agent told Fox News host Trey Gowdy on Sunday that the Biden administration may be partially responsible for inspiring the assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was taking part in a “Prove Me Wrong” event sponsored by TPUSA at Utah Valley University on Wednesday when an assassin fatally shot him, authorities say. Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan said indicting the accused assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, would be the easy part.

“Let’s be honest, the formality of charging Tyler Robinson is going to be easy. There is an old saying, ‘You can indict a ham sandwich,’” Kaplan said.

“Really, I think the overwhelming concern will be when it comes time to have the rubber meet the road and selecting a qualified pool of jurors and to see 12 people that, quite frankly, will leave out their bias and their notions of what side they sit on. Can we get a fair and impartial jury to just judge this case on what seems to be the overwhelming amount of evidence?”

WATCH:

“But, Trey, I want to also touch upon something that I think is much more important and front and center to the FBI,” Kaplan continued. “I think the FBI is quite concerned right now that the former administration, quite frankly, allowed our classrooms to become factories of indoctrination of crazy ideology, and these kids have been spoon-fed the nonsense, that they’re laying and waiting in isolation on social media platforms, on video games. And Tyler Robinson is not alone.”

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah told “This Week” host Martha Raddatz that Robinson was in a romantic relationship with a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman — and Robinson’s reported boyfriend is cooperating with authorities, while Robinson is not cooperating.

“As this case gets further away from just a couple of days ago, because this case is not good be tried in a week, in a month, and probably sometime next year, you’re gonna get those people that will be empathetic and sympathetic and say, you know, he is a 22-year-old child that was brainwashed or indoctrinated and quite frankly, there is some truth [to that],” Kaplan said. “The problem in our society is that our politicians, and certainly the former administration, laid the predicate that we no longer have the standard of what moral fiber should look like.”

“We’ve taken faith out of the classroom. We have allowed people to desecrate our country, desecrate our flag,” Kaplan continued. “We allowed kids in the highest institutions, Ivy League institutions, to tear them down and destroy them and burn them with anti-Semitic behavior that in my heyday you could never imagine that that would’ve ever been condoned and tolerated.”

Representatives for Biden did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Pro-Hamas demonstrations at multiple universities and colleges since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by the radical Islamic terrorist group that killed over 1,200 people in Israel have seen anti-Israel protesters occupy buildings, chant a slogan that has connotations of wiping out Israel and block Jewish students from parts of campus.

“So we’re living in this type of cesspool and, quite frankly, we need to figure out how we’re going to turn the corner and clean this mess up,” Kaplan said.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share