Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been released a day after his sensational arrest for his part in a stunt that disrupted a church service in Minnesota during the recent immigration protests.

US District Judge Patricia Donahue ordered Lemon to be released without a money bond.

Lemon spoke outside a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles and vowed to continue fighting.

“I will not stop now. I will not stop ever,” Lemon said.

“In fact, there is no more important time but right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on truth and holds those in power accountable.”

Lemon said the Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested him “for something I’ve been doing for the last 30 years, and that is covering the news.”

He accused the DoJ of wanting to “silence” him and violate his Constitutional rights.

“The First Amendment of the Constitution protects that work for me and for countless other journalists who do what I do. I stand with all of them and I will not be silenced. I look forward to my day in court.”

During his court appearance, Lemon was accused of joining a “mob that terrorized people in a place of worship.”

Although he has been released, Lemon is prohibited from speaking to any witnesses, victims or defendants in the case and must ask permission to leave the country.

Lemon is one of eight people the Trump administration has sought to charge in relation to a protest at a church in St Paul. The protesters, including Lemon, believed the pastor, David Easterwood, was the head of the Minneapolis Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Lemon was arrested in connection with “a coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”

Once a prime-time host on CNN before he was fired from the network in 2023, Lemon now hosts “The Don Lemon Show” on YouTube and Substack as an independent reporter.

He has received strong support from Democrat figures since his arrest.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said his arrest “is another affront to our rights and freedoms and should alarm and enrage us.”

“ICE is occupying communities and shooting Americans,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on X.

“Now, former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested for covering what ICE is doing. Arresting journalists is what happens in tin-pot dictatorships. We must fight back against authoritarianism.”

