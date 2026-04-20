This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

You may remember former Clinton adviser Dick Morris from his many cable news appearances over the years. This week, he appeared on Newsmax and dropped some major dirt about Bill and Hillary Clinton’s marriage problems over the years.

According to Morris, when Bill Clinton was president, he actually had polling done to see how it would affect him if he divorced Hillary, or if she divorced him. And he did it several times. He apparently felt the need to keep checking the numbers.

It just confirms what many people have believed for years, that the Clintons basically had a marriage that may have been about love at one point, but which eventually devolved into a relationship of political convenience.

PJ Media has details:

Dick Morris has finally confirmed what many people have long suspected: Bill Clinton, while sitting in the Oval Office, seriously entertained the idea of divorcing Hillary — and he had his longtime political advisor run the polls to find out if he could survive it politically. Morris, who advised Clinton for years, as far back as his 1970s gubernatorial campaigns in Arkansas, appeared on Newsmax and dropped a bombshell that has somehow received far too little attention. When host Rob Finnerty asked Morris to confirm the rumor, the answer was blunt. “Yes, actually several times,” Morris said. “It was a constant topic of conversation between then-President Clinton and myself, and the storminess of the Clinton marriage made that relevant.” It was actually four or five times, by Morris’s count. The man wasn’t merely curious; he kept returning to the question. Morris said the first time was the most consequential, and he came back to Clinton with a clear message: if you’re going to do this, you need to lay the groundwork first. “I came back to him, and I said that if you did that, you have to prepare people by explaining how Hillary has an independent career and has independent priorities.”

Watch the video below:

It’s not exactly shocking news, but again, it does confirm what so many people have suspected for so long.

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