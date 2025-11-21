This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

A former aide to GOP New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew was charged with faking a bizarre political attack.

26-year-old Natalie Greene and a co-conspirator faked an elaborate attack and claimed three men, one armed with a gun, hog-tied Greene, sliced her body and face and wrote ‘TRUMP WHORE’ on her stomach.

According to prosecutors, 26-year-old Natalie Greene hired a body modification artist to deliberately cut lacerations on her face and body

Greene was charged with one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement.

She is facing up to 10 years in prison for the hoax.

Per the DOJ:

“Late at night on July 23, 2025, Greene’s co-conspirator called 911 and reported that she and Greene had been attacked by three men when they were out walking on a trail at a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said. “According to the co-conspirator, during the attack, the men had called Greene by name and had specifically referenced her employment with Federal Official 1, an official whose identity is known to the Government.” “When law enforcement officers located Greene, she was lying in a wooded area just off the trail, with her hands and feet bound together with black zip ties. Greene’s shirt was pulled over her head and was also tied with a black zip tie,” the DOJ said. “Greene had numerous lacerations on her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder. The words ‘TRUMP WHORE’ were written on her stomach and the words ‘[Federal Official 1] IS RACIST’ were written on her back. Greene was crying and yelling that one of her alleged attackers had a gun.” “Greene told police officers that one or more of the men who allegedly attacked her said he had a gun and threatened to shoot her. Greene also said that one or more of the attackers had held her down and restrained her movement, cutting her and writing on her body. A couple days later, after receiving medical treatment for her lacerations, Greene again described her alleged attack to law enforcement officers, including an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the DOJ said. The investigation revealed that Greene had not, in fact, been attacked by three men at gunpoint on July 23. Instead, Greene had paid a body modification/scarification artist to deliberately cut the lacerations on her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder, based on a pattern that she had provided beforehand. Law enforcement officers recovered black zip ties in Greene’s car on the night of the alleged attack, similar to the zip ties that had been used to bind Greene’s arms and feet. Also, the investigation revealed that, two days prior to the alleged attack, the cellphone of Greene’s co-conspirator had been used to search “zip ties near me.” The count of conspiracy has a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of 3 years of supervised release. The count of false statements also has a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of 3 years of supervised release.

