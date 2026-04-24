This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jon Fleetwood

12-week jab machine, nationwide testing grid, and federal “vaccine confidence” propaganda system—backed by permanent funding with no sunset clause.

Congress is advancing legislation that commits at least $19.4 billion over the next five years—while establishing a permanent, multi-billion-dollar annual funding stream with no defined end date—to build a standing, nationwide influenza response system spanning vaccine development, stockpiling, testing, and public behavior campaigns.

U.S. legislators and the Trump administration have already allocated $5.5 billion for a future influenza pandemic through their minibus bill, bringing the government’s recent total committed funding for influenza pandemic orchestration to approximately $24.9 billion across just these two pieces of legislation.

That’s more than the entire gross domestic product (GDP) of Jamaica.

The move comes after President Trump selected a military influenza pandemic policy architect—Dr. Erica Schwartz, who built and enforced surveillance, vaccination, and compliance systems—to take control of the CDC.

The government is orchestrating a multi-billion-dollar influenza pandemic response while simultaneously funding the creation of chimeric influenza pathogens in gain-of-function experiments—the same problem/solution playbook used before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new bill, titled the “Protecting America from Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza Act of 2026” (H.R. 8447), was introduced the day after Moderna, Inc. announced that it began injecting 4,000 U.S. and UK adults with the company’s investigational mRNA-based H5 pandemic influenza vaccine candidate, mRNA-1018, as part of a Phase 3 study.

Moderna had also just announced that another of its influenza jabs, mCOMBRIAX® (mRNA-1083), had been granted marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC).

H.R. 8447 was introduced in the House by U.S. Representative Rick Larsen (D-WA), along with several co-sponsors, and referred to committee for consideration.

In his press release, Rep. Larsen said he introduced the bill “to prepare for future outbreaks” and “to make sure flu vaccines are available.”

Representatives Deborah Ross (D-NC), Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), and Nanette Barragán (D-CA) have signed on as original cosponsors of the legislation.

You can contact these representatives by following the links in their names above.

You can find and contact your representative here.

Critics of the bill warn that it incentivizes future pandemic declarations by locking in a permanent $19.4 billion federal influenza-industrial complex that centralizes rapid vaccine production, testing, stockpiling, and messaging.

They argue it undermines informed consent and individual medical choice by funding aggressive federal campaigns to

boost “vaccine confidence,”

combat “misinformation and disinformation,”

target specific populations with behavioral messaging,

expand vaccine delivery into pharmacies and everyday settings,

link testing directly to immediate treatment pathways,

and frame vaccine uptake itself as a matter of national security—all inside a self-perpetuating system with no sunset clause and billions in guaranteed annual funding.

$19.4 Billion—And That’s Just the Opening Phase

The financial structure is the foundation of the bill.

Limited-Window Funding (2027–2031)

$335 million per year for pandemic influenza countermeasures



→ $1.675 billion over five years

Permanent Annual Funding (No End Date)

$231,358,000—Influenza planning (CDC)

$1,000,000,000—Strategic National Stockpile

$100,000,000—Supply chain and industrial base

$307,000,000—Hospital preparedness

$270,000,000—Universal flu vaccine research

$681,933,000—Immunization programs

$735,000,000—Public health emergency preparedness

$185,000,000—Data modernization

$43,000,000—Advanced molecular detection

→ $3.553 billion per year

Combined Total

$3.888 billion per year (2027–2031)

$19.441 billion over five years

Because most of these authorizations apply to “fiscal year 2027 and each subsequent fiscal year,” the $3.55 billion baseline becomes a permanent fixture unless repealed.

12-Week Vaccine Pipeline Becomes Federal Policy

The bill sets a national requirement that the United States develop the capacity to:

Deliver finished pandemic influenza vaccines within 12 weeks of a new strain emerging

Federal agencies must publish a plan within six months, formalizing a rapid-response vaccine pipeline as standing infrastructure.

A Permanent Push for a Universal Flu Shot

The legislation establishes a national goal to develop a:

“Universal influenza vaccine” within 10 years

The program must be executed in coordination with pharmaceutical manufacturers and supported by ongoing federal investment.

Full Integration of Government & Vaccine Production

HHS is directed to coordinate public-private partnerships across the entire vaccine pipeline:

Ingredients

Manufacturing

Fill-finish

Distribution

Supplies such as syringes and needles

This extends federal coordination into every stage of production and delivery.

Permanent Pandemic Countermeasures Engine

The bill requires the creation of a dedicated federal program to:

Develop vaccines, antivirals, and antibody treatments

Build stockpiles of vaccines, testing supplies, and materials

Expand diagnostic technologies, including at-home testing

Conduct regular pandemic response drills

The system is designed to operate continuously, not just during emergencies.

Centralized Stockpile & Distribution Control

The Strategic National Stockpile is expanded and operationalized to:

Maintain and rotate inventory

Monitor supply levels nationwide

Coordinate distribution during shortages

This places federal authorities at the center of deployment decisions during high-demand periods.

National Testing Grid & Test-to-Treat Model

The bill mandates:

Expansion of at-home and point-of-care testing

A federal plan to rapidly scale diagnostic capacity nationwide

It also requires a test-to-treat demonstration program in so-called high-risk populations, linking testing directly to treatment pathways.

Expansion of Pharmacy-Based Access Points

Federal grants will support state efforts to allow pharmacy personnel to administer:

Vaccines

Tests

Therapeutics

The measure increases the number of distribution and administration sites nationwide.

Ongoing Federal Messaging & Behavior Campaigns

The bill requires:

Annual CDC reporting on strategies to “increase public confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines”

Federal partnerships to address “misinformation and disinformation”

Behavioral research into vaccine hesitancy

Targeted outreach campaigns across digital platforms and communities

The legislation frames vaccine uptake as a priority tied to national outcomes.

Expanded Surveillance & Data Systems

The bill funds:

Public Health Data Modernization Initiative

Advanced Molecular Detection Program

and requires ongoing monitoring of antiviral supply availability across regions.

New ‘Health Defense’ Budget Structure

The legislation creates a “health defense operations” funding designation, allowing agencies like CDC, NIH, and ASPR to:

Submit budget requests directly to the President and Congress

Operate within a dedicated funding classification

Bottom Line

The bill commits $19.4 billion over five years—while locking in a permanent $3.5+ billion annual funding baseline—to build a continuous federal influenza response system that integrates:

Rapid vaccine development and deployment

Long-term universal vaccine research

Centralized stockpiling and distribution

Nationwide testing and treatment infrastructure

Expanded administration through pharmacies

Ongoing public messaging campaigns

Large-scale data and surveillance systems

With most funding authorized indefinitely, the legislation establishes a system designed to operate continuously, expand over time, and remain in place well beyond the initial five-year window.

Copyright 2026 Jon Fleetwood

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