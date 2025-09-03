This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jon Fleetwood

Florida Surgeon General Ladapo likens forced vaccination to slavery.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo on Wednesday announced that the Florida Department of Health will work in partnership with the governor to eliminate every vaccine mandate in the state, emphasizing that nobody—including the government—should have the right to tell individuals or parents what they must put in their own or their children’s bodies.

In early 2024, Ladapo famously called for a halt in the use of COVID-19 mRNA shots.

Later that year, he officially advised against the use of COVID shots in his state.

Since 1990, vaccines have been linked to 2,678,868 adverse events, but according to the HHS-funded Harvard Pilgrim report, fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries are ever reported to VAERS—meaning the true number could be in the hundreds of millions.

The new move would make Florida the first state to completely withdraw from tyrannical drug mandates.

After receiving thunderous applause in response to his announcement, Ladapo said that every vaccine mandate “drips with disdain and slavery.”

“There are a handful, maybe a half a dozen vaccines that are mandated. So those are going to be gone for sure,” Ladapo said during the news conference. “We need to end it. It’s the right thing to do.”

Governor Ron DeSantis (R) endorsed the move and said his administration can unilaterally end some vaccine mandates, but that “the rest would require changes from the legislature.”

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

In Florida, students without exemptions are required to be injected with drugs that are said to target measles, mumps, polio, chicken pox, and hepatitis B.

If Ladapo and DeSantis follow through, Florida will stand alone as the first state in America to rip out vaccine mandates root and branch, setting a precedent the rest of the nation can no longer ignore.

You can watch Ladapo’s announcement below:

Copyright 2025 Jon Fleetwood

Share