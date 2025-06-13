Credit: Florida’s Voice News screenshot

This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

A Florida Sheriff delivered a brutal message today to make crystal clear that the Sunshine State is not California and will not put up with radical leftists and illegals who try to tear it apart.

As TGP readers know, radical-left politicians in California, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom, have been spending the last few days trash-talking the Trump Administration instead of performing their sworn duty to protect their constituents from violent insurrectionists destroying the Golden State’s largest city.

Protesters have started fires, thrown projectiles at law enforcement officers, and damaged property in response to Bass’s call for action against ICE agents. They have even attacked horses being ridden by the LAPD.

With these images in mind, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced during his press conference that any agitator who tries to start up trouble in his community would live to regret their actions, possibly for eternity.

“If you resist lawful orders, you’re going to jail,” Ivey began. “If you block an intersection or roadway in Brevard County, you are going to jail.”

#ad: Don’t wait for permission to protect your health.

Skip the corporate giants and buy directly from the ranch.

Rancher-Direct beef has:

🚫 No mRNA

🚫 No GMOs

🚫 No antibiotics

✅ 100% grass-fed

✅ Raised by real American ranchers

Get Your Beef Now

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

“If you flee arrest, you’re going to jail tired, because we are going to run you down and put you in jail,” he added.

This message was rough, but what Ivey said next should chill any violent agitator to the core.

“If you try to mob rule a car in Brevard County – gather around it, refusing to let the driver leave? In our county, you’re most likely gonna get run over and dragged across the street,” he announced. “If you spit on us, you’re going to the hospital, then jail.”

“If you hit one of us, you’re going to the hospital, jail, and most likely get bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs we have here,” he continued.

Ivey then closed with the most brutal quip of all.

“If you throw a brick, a firebomb, or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at,” he thundered. “Because we will kill you, graveyard dead. We’re NOT gonna play.”

WHOA!

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share