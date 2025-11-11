This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Now that Nancy Pelosi has finally retired from Congress, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a suggestion for what she should do in the twilight of her career.

He wants her to run the State’s pension fund.

DeSantis’ quip is based on the fact that Pelosi has a return of almost seventeen thousand percent on her stock market investments.

The New York Post notes:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband made at least $130 million in stock profits over the course of the California Democrat’s 37 years in Congress — a staggering return of 16,930%. Pelosi, 85, announced this week she will retire when her term ends in January 2027. The San Francisco pol became famous as the first woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, and infamous for her exceptional stock market returns.

She has outperformed the Dow:

And Warren Buffett:

But many are adamant that when she’s no longer in Congress, Pelosi’s portfolio may not do as well.

She’s not really into it:

But doesn’t support banning lawmakers from getting into it.

