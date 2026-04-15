This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Derek VanBuskirk

Leftist billionaire Stephen Cloobeck shares that he has kicked former Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell out of his mansion and has left the Democratic Party following repeated allegations of sexual misconduct, an interview shows.

Cloobeck told the New York Post that he had cut ties with Swalwell on Sunday, a few hours before Swalwell announced that he would suspend his candidacy for governor of California and a day before he announced that he would resign from his seat in the House.

“I am no longer supporting Eric,” he told The Post. “F—ing tell everyone I’m a libertarian. F— you, Democrat Party. I’m a libertarian now.”

Cloobeck had spent more than a million dollars on Swalwell’s candidacy and told the Post that he needed to talk to his attorney about how to get a refund.

Swalwell had also filmed his Friday denial video inside Cloobeck’s $26 million Beverly Hills mansion, where he had stayed with Cloobeck, his fiancée, and many others, according to the Post.

In the video, Swalwell called the allegations “flat false,” adding that he has “certainly made mistakes in judgment” in his past, and asked for the continued support of Californians in the election he would soon drop out of.

“I built a gorgeous place, my dream home, I relish it, and I’m a very generous man. I’m very thoughtful, and I’m very kind,” Cloobeck laughed.

Cloobeck had referred to Swalwell as his “little brother” only a week ago and had previously scoffed at the mention of rumors that Swalwell may have been involved with sexual misconduct involving female staff members and interns, according to the Post.

“I don’t know where these facts are going to end up — you hear or read all this stuff,” Cloobeck said, adding that he is going to have to investigate whether Swalwell had been truthful with him.

Besides having let Swalwell frequently stay at his 9,700-square-foot mansion, Cloobeck had also offered Swalwell a $31,000 trip to France in 2024, the Post reported.

“I’m going to change my Godd— party affiliation, because I cannot stand this Democratic Party at all,” Cloobeck told the Post, after saying that he had spent “almost 40-year plus,” as a Democrat.

“I am done. Finito,” Cloobeck said.

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