This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Hunter Biden crudely dismissed first lady Melania Trump’s $1 billion lawsuit threat over his “false” and “defamatory” claims linking her to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.



“F–k that. That’s not going to happen,” Biden sneered with a smug grin during an interview on the YouTube show “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan” on Thursday.

Melania Trump’s legal team fired a shot across the bow Wednesday, putting the scandal-plagued Biden on notice for alleging Epstein introduced her to President Donald Trump, a claim her team slammed as baseless. The first lady’s attorneys have also cracked down on others peddling similar falsehoods, forcing the Daily Beast last month to retract an article pushing the same narrative after facing legal heat.

Biden doubled down on his accusations in a prior sit-down with Callaghan, alleging, “According to his biographer, Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania,” citing anti-Trump author Michael Wolff and other dubious sources. He went on to claim, “[It is] beyond a doubt that he [Trump] and Epstein were very close friends for a very long period of time. They spent enormous time together — they spent an enormous amount of time together around young women.”

Attempting to justify his smear, Biden added, “What I said was what I have heard and seen, reported and written, primarily from Michael Wolff, but also dating back all the way to 2019 when the New York Times, I think … reported that sources said that Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be the person to introduce Donald Trump to Melania at that time.”

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

The first lady’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, has also taken aim at outlets like the Daily Beast for spreading these claims. Veteran Democrat operative James Carville was forced to issue a groveling apology and pull an episode of his podcast after speculating about an “Epstein connection” involving Melania Trump, bowing to pressure from her legal team, according to the New York Post.



“Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer,” Brito wrote in a letter to offenders, according to Fox News.



The first lady’s legal threat is the latest development in the ongoing Epstein saga, which continues to generate controversy after the Department of Justice and the FBI released a joint memo last month claiming that an "exhaustive review" of evidence from Epstein's death definitively ruled out murder.



"After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019," the memo reads.



The agencies also denied the existence of a "client list" tied to Epstein, directly contradicting earlier remarks by Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bondi had previously suggested on Fox News that such a list was "sitting on my desk" for review, igniting speculation about Epstein's possible blackmailing of globalist elites.



Trump has repeatedly sought to downplay the ongoing scandal, accusing Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, of fabricating a hoax around Epstein to blow up his agenda.



In recent weeks, the Department of Justice met with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted accomplice, for two days of interviews in Tallahassee, Florida, as part of a push for transparency in the Epstein case. Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, was granted limited immunity and answered questions for nine hours, with her attorney claiming she was truthful and cooperative.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share