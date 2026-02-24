This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Iafrate

A reporter claimed a spokesperson for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom told her “f**k off” after she inquired about his alleged dyslexia diagnosis.

Real Clear Politics reporter Susan Crabtree reached out to spokesperson Izzy Gardon, according to screenshotted emails posted on X. Newsom said he struggles with dyslexia at an event in Atlanta Sunday while promoting his book, “Young Man in a Hurry.”

Crabtree asked Gardon to render paperwork detailing his diagnosis.

“If the early paperwork is not available, is there any evidence of a more recent dyslexia diagnosis he can provide?” she wrote, in part.

Gardon told Crabtree to “f**k off” in response, according to the screenshot.

“Hey, Susan — thanks for reaching out. Respectfully, f*ck off,” Gardon wrote.

Newsom was blasted for the comments he made regarding his SAT score during a conversation with Democratic Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who is black.

“I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to press upon you that I’m like you,” Newsom stated. “I’m no better than you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. And I’m not trying to offend anybody, I’m not trying to act all there if you got a 940. But literally, a 960 SAT guy. You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech.”

Newsom responded to critics on X in a post directed at Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

“.@GavinNewsom Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him ‘Like’ Black Americans. Let That Sink In,” Hannity posted.

“You didn’t give a s**t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations s**tholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?” Newsom said. “Spare me your fake f**king outrage, Sean.”

Copyright 2026 Daily Caller News Foundation

